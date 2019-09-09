SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he wants a performance from his players to push for starting positions in the friendly against Bulgaria tomorrow.

The friendly at the Aviva Stadium gets underway at 7.45.

It’s the final game before a crucial international break next month when the Boys in Green take on Georgia in Tbilisi and then go to Geneva to take on Switzerland three days later.

There was a big boost last night as Group D rivals Denmark dropped points meaning the Republic of Ireland hold a two point lead at the top of the table.

Mick McCarthy has been speaking in Dublin this morning https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MMcCarthy.mp3

++

Defending champions Dundalk take on Waterford FC in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup this evening.

The winners of the tie will join Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers in the last four, along with the victors of Bohemians’ clash with Crumlin United.

Kick-off at the RSC is at 7.45.

=====

BOXING

Portlaoise middleweight Michael Nevin has won his opening bout at the World Men’s Elite Boxing Championships.

He saw off Moldovan Andrei Vreme in today’s preliminary round with a unanimous decision in Russia.

Nevin will return to the ring in the last 32 on Saturday against Lithuanian Vytautas Balsys.

=====

RUGBY

The final Irish travelling squad of 31 for the Rugby World Cup has been confirmed today.

The squad is unchanged from that named last Monday, as all players have been declared fit to travel following Saturday’s final warm-up win over Wales.

Munster winger Keith Earls picked up a knock in that game, but will be on the plane to Japan.

=====

CAMOGIE

Kilkenny have announced their senior camogie manager Ann Downey has stepped down from her role.

It follows their 3-14 to 0-17 defeat to Galway in yesterday’s All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Downey began her second stint in charge of the Cats in 2016, winning the All-Ireland and Manager of the Year that same year.

The Castlecomer native announced her decision in the dressing room after yesterday’s defeat, and at the post-match banquet last night.

HORSE RACING

Brothers Michael and Paddy Kennedy shared a winner at Clonmel on Thursday where Touch Of Gold ran out a cosy winner of the 2m handicap hurdle. She notched up her fifth career success with a three-length win over Here For The Craic in the colours of the Going For Gold Syndicate. Sent off at odds of 6/1, she came from well off the pace for her clear-cut win.

Listowel conditional rider Kevin Brouder landed a nice winner in front of a home crowd when Miss McIlroy won the mares’ handicap hurdle on the opening day of the Harvest Festival on Sunday. Owned and trained by Ger Lynch, the 14/1 chance got the better of 3/1 favourite Demi Plie early on the run in and pulled away to give Brouder his 18th winner of the season.