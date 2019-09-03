GAELIC GAMES

Kevin Walsh has stepped down as Galway football manager, saying he was ‘honoured’ to be able to leave football in the county in ‘a better place’.

The Tribesmen won two Connacht titles during his five years in charge and contested two other provincial finals.

Walsh also led the team to last year’s National Football League final and All-Ireland semis, losing both games to Dublin.

Galway exited the Championship against their neighbours Mayo in the qualifiers this year.

In a statement, Galway County Board have thanked Walsh for his ‘tremendous dedication’ and for putting ‘professional structures’ in place.

===

Dublin have two injury concerns ahead of their All-Ireland Football final replay against Kerry on Saturday week.

John Small suffered a hand injury in the second half of last weekend’s drawn game at Croke Park.

While six-time All-Ireland winner Cian O’Sullivan is recovering from a hamstring strain.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick says he’s honoured to reach 50 caps for his country.

The Burnley midfielder is set to make the milestone appearance in Thursday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

Hendrick says it’ll be a moment he’ll always treasure https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JeffH.mp3

===

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s team kick off their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign this evening.

Tom O’Connor takes caretaker charge for the clash with Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium, where there’s half-seven kick-off.

===

Celtic have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Lee O’Connor from Manchester United.

The tennager, who can play across the back four, has signed a four-year contract at Parkhead.

O’Connor joins fellow Irish underage internationals Luca Connell and Jonathan Afolabi in making the move to the Scottish champions this summer.

Across the city, Glasgow rivals Rangers signed Ryan Kent from Liverpool for around 7 point 5 million pounds.

TENNIS

Johanna Konta will aim to become the first British woman since 1983 to reach the semi-final stage of the US Open when she plays Elina Svitolina later.

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams goes up against Qiang Wang tonight.

Roger Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov in the men’s quarters with Daniil Medvedev taking on Stan Wawrinka.

Yesterday, defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out out after losing in straight sets to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

But Rafael Nadal reached the last eight after beating Croatian Marin Cilic in four sets.

RACING

The Enda Bolger-trained Ballyoisin will carry top weight in next week’s Kerry National at Listowel.

Bolger has also entered the current favourite Movewiththetimes.

Yorkhill, Some Neck, Pravalaguna, Minella Beau and Ask Susan head up Willie Mullins entries while Three Musketeers and Ravenhill are among Gordon Elliott’s team of nine.

CRICKET

Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson have been dropped by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith come into the 12-man squad to face England.

Smith missed the previous Test with concussion.