RUGBY

The Irish rugby squad for this month’s World Cup in Japan has been confirmed, with Devin Toner expected to be the highest profile absentee.

Schmidt’s 31 man squad was scheduled to be publicly announced next Sunday, but after details were leaked to the media, the IRFU have now confirmed the squad.

Veteran lock Toner has missed out on selection, with Munster’s Jean Kleyn included in his place.

Jack Carty has beaten Ross Byrne to the third outhalf position, while Luke McGrath is chosen in favour of Connacht’s Kieran Marmion.

Ulster pair Jordi Murphy and Jack McGrath have also reportedly been left on standby.

There is one change to the squad which had been reported, with Munster centre Chris Farrell chosen over Will Addison.

GAA

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin says his players showed incredible heart to keep their Drive for 5 alive.

They have another chance to seal an unprecedented fifth All-Ireland title in a row on Saturday 14 September, after yesterday’s dramatic draw with Kerry at Croke Park.

The Dubs played the entire second half with 14 men, after Johnny Cooper’s red card.

Dean Rock’s injury time score earned a draw, and Gavin says his players never gave up.

Cork’s minors meanwhile will be welcomed home to Leeside as All-Ireland Champions today after their 6 point win over Galway after extra-time yesterday.

SOCCER

There are two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Leaders Dundalk can regain a seven point lead over Shamrock Rovers, if they get the better of Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Cork City will be looking for their first win under new manager Neale Fenn.

After a defeat to Sligo in his opening game in charge, Fenn’s side welcome Waterford to Turner’s Cross for a Munster derby.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

Sevilla have signed striker Javier Hernandez on a three-year deal from West Ham United.

The Mexico international handed in a transfer request on Friday and had flown to Spain for a medical.

West Ham signed Hernandez from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for 16 million pounds in 2017.

Fernando Llorente has joined Italian Serie A side Napoli.

The Spanish forward has been without a club since he left Spurs at the end of his contract in June.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal.

The Italy international made 92 appearances for the club, helping them to the FA Cup in his first season.

RACING

There’s racing at Roscommon this evening with action getting underway at ten-to-five.