GAELIC GAMES

Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O’Gara and Rory O’Carroll have all missed out on a place in Dublin’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s All-Ireland senior football final.

None of the three are named in the match-day programme, but Diarmuid Connolly does make the cut.

Kerry stand in the way of a fifth Sam Maguire in a row in a row for Jim Gavin’s side.

Gavin White comes into the Kingdom starting 15 in place of Shane Enright in their only change.

Throw-in is at 3.30.

The curtain raiser at Croke Park is the Minor Football Final clash between Cork and Galway.

That throws in at 1 o’clock.

=====

SOCCER

The North London derby takes centre stage in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs are without an away win in the league for seven matches.

Kick off at the Emirates is at 4.30.

At 2 o’clock, Wolves travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

In the Scottish Premiership, the second half is just getting underway in the Old Firm Derby.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic currently lead Rangers 1-0 after Odsonne Édouard’s 32nd minute strike.

=====

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is on the course in his final round at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The FedEx Cup champion is currently one over through eight holes for the day.

That leaves him in a tie for eighth position on 10 under par.

Australian Wade Ormsby leads on 13 under.

=====

TENNIS

Eighth seed Serena Williams is in action later today in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

The six-time champion takes on Croatian Petra Martic (PRON: MAR-TITCH) at Arthur Ashe Stadium this evening.

In the men’s draw Roger Federer takes on Belgian David Goffin (PRON: DAV-ID GOFF-AN) in the afternoon.