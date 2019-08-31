RUGBY

Ireland look to get their World Cup warm up campaign back on track this afternoon when they face Six Nations champions Wales in Cardiff this afternoon

Will O’Callaghan looks ahead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12rugby-1.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they face Southampton at St. Mary’s in the Premier League’s lunchtime game.

Ahead of the 12.30 kick-off, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Jesse Lingard to overcome his poor run of form.

The forward has managed just four goals and two assists since December and has been criticised by both fans and pundits.

At 3 o’clock, champions Manchester City entertain Brighton,

Chelsea face Sheffield United,

Crystal Palace welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park,

Leicester take on Bournemouth,

Newcastle play Watford,

And Norwich go to West Ham.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 5th, one shot off the lead on day 3 of the Omega Masters.

The Ulsterman is 1-over-par after one hole of his third round to leave him 9-under for the tournament.

BOXING

Castlerea middleweight Aoife O’Rourke boxes for gold this evening at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

She beat Russia’s Anastasia Shamanova on a split decision in Madrid last night to set up a meeting with Poland’s Elzebieta Wojcik (PR: Voy-chick).

ROWING

Ireland’s Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the women’s pair B final at the World Championships in Austria this morning and secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile Tara Hanlon, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty finished fourrth in the Women’s Four B-Final so miss out on next year’s games.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will hope to collect Ireland’s first medal inside the hour.

They compete in the final of the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls just before 1 o’clock having already secured Olympic qualification earlier in the week.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Down Royal this evening where the first is off at 20-to-2.