SOCCER

Manchester, Arsenal, Wolves, Rangers and Celtic have learned their group stage opponents for the Europa League.

Last year’s beaten finalists Arsenal will face Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria in Group F.

Manchester United are in Group L with Astana, Partizan and Alkmaar.

Scottish champions Celtic have Lazio, Rennes and Cluj for company in Group E.

Wolves are in Group K with Braga, Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava.

While Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will play Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord in Group G.

===

Rangers will have to close a section of Ibrox for their first group game.

They were charged by UEFA over the racist behaviour of their fans during the away leg of their play-off tie with Legia Warsaw.

They also had a section closed off at Ibrox in the return game last night, after the same happened in their qualifier with St Joseph’s.

===

David Meyler has announced his retirement from football due to long term injury issues with his right knee.

The 30-year-old says he’s come to the decision after “a few hard days of thinking” about his future.

Meyler won 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland and enjoyed spells at Cork City, Sunderland, Hull, Reading and Coventry across 11-years.

===

It’s a busy night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening, with all ten sides in action.

Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will meet at Tallaght Stadium at 8pm.

Cork City welcome Sligo Rovers to Turner’s Cross in Neale Fenn’s first game in charge of the home side.

Dundalk and UCD meet for the second time this week – this time in Belfield.

Elsewhere Waterford host Derry, and Finn Harps play St. Pat’s.

ROWING

Ireland have qualified two more boats for next summer’s Olympics.

Sanita Puspure has booked her spot in Tokyo by reaching the women’s singles sculls final at the World Rowing Championships.

The reigning world champion won her semi-final in Austria this lunchtime.

The men’s pair of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne also won their semi – and also secure an Olympic qualification spot.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s three-under-par after the first hole of his second round at the Omega European Masters.

Gavin Green is the clubhouse half-way leader at 11-under.

The other Irish players are unlikely to make the weekend.

Padraig Harrington is four-over after a second round 73, Gavin Moynihan carded a round of 76 today to slip back to nine-over.

While Paul Dunne is five-over after three holes of his second round.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers can upgrade their bronze medals to at least silver at the European Elite Championships in Madrid today.

Amy Broadhurst faces Katie Taylor’s Olympic conqueror Mira Potkonen in the lightweight semi finals.

While Roscommon middleweight Aoife O’Rourke takes on the Russian, Anastasia Shamanova.

AFL

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy is heading to the women’s A-F-L.

The midfielder has signed a contract with North Melbourne ahead of the 2020 season.

Gilroy joins Galway’s Mairead Seoighe at the club.

TENNIS

15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff is set for an intriguing US Open third round match against reigning champion Naomi Osaka.

Gauff beat Hungarian Timea Babos 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to progress last night in New York.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep crashed out of the tournament last night.

She lost to American world number 116 Taylor Townsend 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).