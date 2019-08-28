RUGBY

Ireland lock James Ryan says they must match Wales’ intensity in Saturday’s World Cup warm up match in Cardiff.

It’ll be Warren Gatland’s final home game in charge and it’s expected to be a sell-out at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland are looking to recover from a 42-point loss to England last weekend and Ryan says they’ll need to bounce back quickly

===

Former Ireland international Felix Jones has joined South Africa’s coaching team ahead of the World Cup.

Jones has agreed to a ‘short-term consultancy’ role and will be re-united with former Munster director of rugby and now Springboks head-coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus says the former full-back will bring ‘a fresh eye’ to their analysis of opposition teams ahead of the tournament in Japan.

===

New Zealand have left veteran prop Owen Franks out of their 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Head-coach Steve Hansen says he’s dropped the 108-times capped tight-head as he wants more dynamic options from his props.

Two-time World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams is included as is lock Brodie Retallick, who won’t be fit until the knock-out stages.

HOCKEY

The Irish men’s hockey team are searching for a new coach, just two months before the Olympic qualifiers.

Alexander Cox has stepped down following their relegation to the second tier of the European Championships last weekend.

The Dutch man says he’s resigned in order to allow the team to have a ‘fresh start’ ahead of the qualifiers for the Toyko games.

SOCCER

Alexis Sanchez looks set to join Italian club Inter before the end of the transfer window.

Reports today claim that United will receive around 6-million Euro for a season long loan, which does not include an option to buy.

The Chile international still has three years left on his deal at Old Trafford.

===

Darragh O’Connor has completed his move to Leicester City from Wexford F-C.

The 20-year-old defender had been on trial with the Premier League club earlier this summer and he’s set to join their under-23 side.

Wexford boss Brian O’Sullivan says O’Connor’s commitment has always been ‘top class’ and he’s wished the player well on making the move to England.

===

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce sees no reason why they shouldn’t try and go all the way in the League Cup this season.

His team start their campaign with a second round tie against fellow Premier League side Leicester tonight.

Everton make the trip to League One Lincoln, Burnley host Sunderland while Bournemouth are at home to Forest Green.

Q-P-R play Portsmouth, Swansea host Cambridge and Sheffield Wednesday go to Rotherham.

===

Kyle Lafferty and Gareth McAuley have been left out of Northern Ireland’s squad for their upcoming internationals with Luxembourg and Germany.

Lafferty has only just joined Norwegian team Sarpsborg 08 following his release by Rangers – while McAuley is still without a club after leaving Ibrox this summer.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly has been recalled.

Michael O’Neill’s side play Luxembourg in a friendly next Thursday, before taking on Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier the following Monday.



TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic looks to book his place in the third round of the U-S Open later.

The top seed will face Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina at Flushing Meadows.

Roger Federer continues his 19th U-S Open campaign against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams plays fellow American Catherine McNally.