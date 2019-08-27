GAELIC GAMES

Fermanagh defender Declan McCusker is welcoming the appointment of Ryan McMenamin as their new manager.

McMenamin, who was a three-time All-Ireland winner as a player with Tyrone, has been confirmed as Rory Gallagher’s successor.

McCusker says in the last two years as a selector with the Erne County he’s show ‘good man-management skills’ and feels the appointment will allow for continuity in the setup.

Mayo manager James Horan has hailed the retiring Andy Moran as a “brilliant player and fantastic person”.

The 2017 footballer of the year has brought the curtain down on his 16 season inter-county career.

Horan added that the forward ‘did everything humanly possible’ to be the best he could be and that he got better with age.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers look to cut the gap on leaders Dundalk to four-points in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Hoops host Waterford F-C at Tallaght Stadium with kick-off at 8pm.

A few Premier League sides will be looking to avoid upsets on a busy night of second round action in the League Cup.

Among this evening’s ties, West Ham make the trip to Newport – while Brighton are at Bristol Rovers.

Newly promoted Aston Villa go to Crewe, Crystal Palace meet Colchester United at Selhurst Park and Watford take on Coventry.

And there’s a neighbourly clash between Nottingham Forest and Derby.

Bolton’s administrator believes there can still be a “positive outcome”, with the club battling to avoid liquidation.

Paul Appleton has confirmed talks are ongoing to find a new buyer ahead of their 5pm deadline.

If a takeover isn’t completed by this evening, Wanderers could be kicked out of the Football League and go out of business.

Fellow League one side Bury also have until 5 to finalise a change of ownership, or they risk being expelled from the EFL.

RUGBY

Scotland’s Sam Skinner has been ruled out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The Exeter forward picked up a hamstring injury in their warm-up win over France at the weekend.

Glasgow’s Tim Swinson has been called into Gregor Townsend’s squad as cover.

ROWING

Two Irish crews have progessed to semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships in Austria.

The Women’s Four crew of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty have placed second in their repechage and advanced to Thursday’s A/B semi-final.

Lydia Heaphy can also look forward to a semi-final after finishing third in her race this morning.