GAELIC GAMES

The TG4 All-Ireland Ladies football semi-finals take place this afternoon.

For the first time ever they’re in Croke Park as part of a double header.

First up, it’s Connacht rivals Galway versus Mayo at 2 o’clock.

The sides met in their provincial decider last month which the Tribes won by 7 points after a replay.

Former footballer of the year, Cork’s Brid Stack reckons today’s clash could be closer https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noon-Brid.mp3

Then at a quarter-to-4, there’s a repeat of last year’s final as Cork take on three-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

SOCCER

Manchester City can narrow the gap on Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are away to Bournemouth at 2-o’clock as they’ll look to put last weeks draw with Tottenham and the late V-A-R drama behind them.

Spurs meanwhile host Newcastle at the new White Hart lane at half-past-4 and at the same time Wolves and Burnley meet in Molineux.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic will hope to continue their 100% league record when the take on Hearts at 3-o’clock in Parkhead.

Rangers have also won their first two games of the campaign and they’re away to St Mirren where action gets underway shortly at a quarter-past-12.

***

Here at home, there’s one game in the second round of the FAI Cup today as a Dublin derby sees Crumlin United host Lucan United at 2-o’clock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 2nd at the PGA season ending Tour Championship in Atlanta where play has had to be suspended due to thunderstorms.

The Ulsterman is one over through 5 holes of his 3rd round but it still 11-uder-par for the tournament.

That leaves him just one shot behind leader American Justin Thomas.

***

Gavin Moynihan is in a tie for 5th at the Scandinavian Masters.

The 24-year-old has just gotten his final round underway from 10-under-par.

That leaves the Dubliner 3 shots off the lead that’s held by South African Erik van Rooyen.

Tramore won their first AIG Junior Cup Munster Final in 13 years, winning on their home course.

Limerick were the winners in the AIG Barton Shield.

AIG Junior Cup Munster Final

Tramore 4-1 East Cork

Martin Walsh beat James Gillespie 1up, David Bennett beat Michael Daly 7&6, David Spillane beat Ian Maher4&3, Rory Kiery halved with Eoghan Collins called in, Paul Power halved with Shane Connor called in

Semi-Finals:

Tramore 3.5-1.5 Adare Manor

Martin Walsh beat Cian Hall 19th, David Bennett beat Chris Ronan 2 up, David Spillane lost to Seamus Twomey 5&4, Rory Kiery beat John Roche 5&3, Paul Power halved with David O’Connor called in

East Cork 3.5-1.5 Newcastle West

James Gillespie beat Dan Dore 2&1, Conor Whyte lost to Thomas Sexton 3&2, Muiris Quirke beat Conor Whelan 1 up, Eoghan Collins halved with Jamie McCormack called in, Shane Connor beat Shane Scanlan 7&6

AIG Barton Shield Munster Final

Limerick beat Tralee 2 holes

Ciaran Vaughan & Michael Reddan beat Darren O’Sullivan & Eoghan O’Donnell 3 holes, Justin Kehoe & Owen O’Brien lost to Ger Deegan & Fergal O’Sullivan 1 hole

Semi-Finals:

Tralee beat Dungarvan 7 holes

Darren O’Sullivan & Eoghan O’Donnell beat Alan Thomas & Danny Raher 6 holes, Ger Deegan & Fergal O’Sullivan beat Gavin Smith & Jake O’Riordan one hole

Limerick beat Kinsale 2 holes

Ciaran Vaughan & Michael Reddan beat Gary Ward & Keith Fitzpatrick 2 holes, Justin Kehoe & Sean Poucher halved with Cathal Butler & Robbie Walsh

CRICKET

England’s cricketers will attempt to save the Ashes today.

Play is now underway at Headingley with Joe Root and Ben Stokes chasing the 203 runs the hosts need to prevent Australia retaining the urn.

England’s target is 359 and they’re currently 167 for 4.