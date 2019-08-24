RUGBY

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preperations continue today.

Joe Schmidt’s side are in Twickenham to face England.

Meanwhile, Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield where there’s the earlier start of ten-past-1.

SOCCER

The only two sides in the Premier League with 100% records so far meet in the game of the day this evening.

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield at half-past-5.

At 3 o’clock, Manchester United entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford,

It’s Brighton versus Southampton in a south coast derby.

Sheffield United face Leicester at Bramall Lane,

And Watford play West Ham.

GAELIC GAMES

Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill are both looking to win a second All Ireland title inside 7-days tonight.

Having been on the bench for last week’s senior win over Kilkenny, both start in an unchanged Tipperary side for the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-20 Hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipp’s opponents Cork are also unchanged for the game that throws in at 6.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 2nd at the PGA Tour Championship.

The Ulsterman is 12-under-par, just one shot behind American Brooks Koepka.

RACING

The first of 7 races gets underway in Kilbeggan at five-past-5.

The brilliant Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen has died at the age of five, with jockey Mark Walsh hailing him the best horse he had ever ridden.

Espoir D’Allen made history at Cheltenham in March when his 15-length victory in the Champion Hurdle was the widest winning margin in the history of the race.

After spending his summer at Martinstown, Espoir D’Allen returned to Gavin Cromwell’s stable this month but suffered a shoulder injury after getting spooked and rearing over following a routine canter a fortnight ago.

The extent of the injury was not initially known and Espoir D’Allen was sent to Fethard Equine Hospital for treatment where a decision was made to put him down on Friday.

Cromwell said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Espoir D’Allen had to be put down earlier today. Following a freak accident two weeks ago, he was relocated to Fethard Equine Hospital. John Halley and his veterinary team deemed that it was inhumane to persist with treatment and, on their advice, we made the tough decision.”

Walsh, who was on board for three of Espoir D’Allen’s wins including his runaway Champion Hurdle victory, said: “It is a sickening day for everyone concerned. He is only a five-year-old and he holds the record in the Champion Hurdle by winning it by 15 lengths. He could have been anything.”

Espoir D’Allen won nine of his ten starts and went through last season unbeaten with three Grade 3 victories, two at Naas and the other at Limerick, setting him up for a crack at the Champion Hurdle which he won at 16-1 under Walsh.