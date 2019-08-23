GAELIC GAMES

Mattie Kenny has confirmed that he’ll be staying on as Dublin senior hurling manager next year.

The back-to-back All-Ireland Club winning boss had been linked with the now vacant job in his native Galway following Michael Donoghue’s resignation this week.

But Kenny says he’ll be sticking with Dublin for the second of his three year term.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is one shot off the lead heading into day two of the season-ending Tour Championship.

The former world number one opened with a superb round of 66 in Atlanta to remain within touching distance of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy says he’s concentrating on his own score https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roryclip.mp3

SOCCER

Holders Dundalk make the trip to Derry City in the second-round of the F-A-I Cup this evening.

Last year’s beaten finalists Cork City go to Galway.

U-C-D face St Pat’s in a Dublin derby at Belfield, Bohemians play host to Longford and Shamrock Rovers take on Drogheda at Tallaght.

===

Aston Villa look for their first win of the Premier League season this evening.

The newly promoted side host Everton at Villa Park at 8pm.

===

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on the appropriate authorities to do something about the trolls on social media.

It’s after midfielder Paul Pogba was subjected to racist abuse on Twitter following his penalty miss in the game against Wolves on Monday night.

Solskjaer says he’s not going to ban his players from using the platform but hopes something can be done to combat the issue https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twitter.mp3

===

The Premier League’s head of VAR says fans need to learn to “live with it”.

Neil Swarbrick has been responding to criticism of the system after the opening two rounds of Premier League action.

===

Bury face the prospect of being expelled from the Football League today.

The financially troubled club have to prove they’ve enough funds to complete the season in League One.

They’re yet to play a game so far this campaign due to their current difficulties.

RUGBY

Ireland have the chance to become’s rugby’s top ranked team tomorrow.

Joe Schmidt’s side would move to the summit of the standings for the first time if they beat England at Twickenham.

Ireland were 24-15 victors on their last visit to London and wing Jordan Larmour says they know what to expect from Eddie Jones’ team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/irelandrugby.mp3

===

The Heineken Champions Cup fixtures for the upcoming season have been released.

Leinster host Benetton in their opening Pool One game on Saturday November 16th.

Munster travel to Ospreys and Ulster take a trip to Bath on the same day.

Connacht begin their European campaign with Montpellier visiting the Sportsground on Sunday November 17th.

BOXING

Joe Ward says it’s a ‘dream’ to make his professional debut at Madison Square Garden.

The former world light-heavyweight silver medalist has confirmed that he’ll be fighting on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight world-title defence at the iconic New York venue on October 5th.

25-year-old Ward is in training with Buddy McGirt and says he’s hoping to be a world champion within three years.

RACING

There’s a seven race card in Killarney this afternoon from a quarter-to-five while there’s also racing at The Currragh where action gets underway 25 minutes later.