RUGBY

Ross Byrne has been handed his first start for Ireland in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up game against England at Twickenham.

The Leinster out-half will be winning his third cap while Connacht’s Jack Carty is on the bench.

Conor Murray partners Byrne in the half-backs with Bundee Aki joining Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Rob Kearney comes in at full-back with Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour on the wings.

Captain Rory Best is at hooker with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong the props.

Jean Kleyn is retained int he second-row alongside Iain Henderson with Peter O’Mahony, C-J Stander and Josh van der Flier forming the back-row.

Joe Schmidt’s squad have been on a warm weather training camp for the last week and Iain Henderson says there’s intense competition among the group

===

The Cardiff City Stadium will play host to this season’s Guinness PRO14 final.

It’ll take place at the 33-thousand seater venue on Saturday June 20th.

It’ll be the first time in ten years that the decider will be played in the Welsh capital.

SOCCER

Cork City are expected to make Neale Fenn their new manager.

He’s reportedly informed First Division high-flyers Longford of his decision to leave them and Daire Doyle looks set to be in caretaker charge for their F-A-I Cup clash with Bohemians.

Fenn played for Cork for three seasons and was part of their 2005 title winning side.

===

Four British clubs continue their bid for a place in the Europa League group stages tonight.

Wolves are in Italy for the first leg of their play-off tie with Torino.

After dropping out of Champions League qualification, Celtic host Swedish club A-I-K.

Rangers are away to Legia Warsaw – while Linfield take on FK Qarabag in Belfast.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s among those going for a 15-million dollar prize at the season-ending P-G-A Tour Championship.

The former world number one tees-off his first round in Atlanta this evening on 5-under-par.

A change of regulations for the tournament means each player’s starting score reflects how well they qualified.

McIlroy isn’t quite sure what to make of the new format.