GAELIC GAMES

Former Galway hurling boss Cyril Farrell says Micheál Donoghue’s decision to step down as manager is a “shock”.

Donoghue led the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland title in 2017 and also landed Leinster and League crowns during his four years in charge.

All-Ireland winning minor managers Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey are being linked with the position.

HOCKEY

Ireland have missed out on a place in the semi-finals at the women’s European Hockey Championships.

Last year’s World Cup finalists were held to a 1-all draw by Germany in their final pool game in Antwerp.

The draw sends the Germans into the last-four.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt will reveal his team later ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against England at Twickenham.

Leinster’s Ross Byrne is expected to get the chance to impress at out-half with Ireland likely to take three number 10s to Japan.

Johnny Sexton sat out yesterday’s training session in Portugal with soreness along with Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls and James Ryan.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland under-19 striker Jonathan Afolabi has signed for Scottish champions Celtic.

He’s signed a three-year contract with the Hoops after being released by Southampton this summer.

The teenager will be linking up with his Ireland under-19 teammates Barry Coffey and Luca Connell at Parkhead.

===

Former Republic of Ireland’s women’s goalkeeper Emma Byrne has come out of retirement.

The 40-year-old has signed for Spanish First Division side Terrassa.

Byrne won 134 caps for Ireland was a Champions League winner in her time in at Arsenal.