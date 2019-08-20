SOCCER

There has been widespread condemnation of racial abuse online directed towards Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winner missed a penalty in United’s one-all draw with Wolves at Molineaux last night.

The 26-year-old is the third player in a week to be racially abused on social media following a penalty miss.

United say they are “working to identify” those responsible.

Elsewhere, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is being treated for pneumonia.

The former Chelsea boss underwent tests after being forced to sit out a training session on Monday due to persistent flu symptoms.

Juventus begin the defence of their Serie A title away to Parma on Saturday.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Alexis Sanchez could leave Manchester United before the European transfer window closes.

The Chile international’s agent has held talks with Inter Milan regarding a potential loan move to Serie A.

United boss Solskjaer says there might be a deal done before the deadline on September 2nd:

In Irish soccer, it’s been confirmed that the EA Sports Cup final on Saturday September 14th will be played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

That gives home advantage to Derry City for the clash with Dundalk after the home draw was made at FAI HQ today.

Dundalk’s game against Shamrock Rovers on Friday September 13th will now be postponed, with a new date to be announced in due course.

GAELIC GAMES

Three-time All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill has left Mickey Harte’s Tyrone management team.

The Clann na nGael man was appointed forwards coach at the start of the 2018 campaign, but he will not be returning in the role next season.

O’Neill becomes the second member of the management team to depart after Peter Donnelly took up a strength and conditioning role with Ulster Rugby.

HOCKEY

Ireland take on Germany in the final Pool B game at the Men’s European Hockey Championship in Belgium this afternoon.

Alexander Cox’s side have drawn one and lost one game so far.

Tip off is at 2.45pm.