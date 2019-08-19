HURLING

Tipperary defender Ronan Maher says last year’s disastrous campaign was a huge motivation for their 2019 All-Ireland hurling title success.

The Premier County lifted Liam McCarthy for the 28th time in their history, trouncing Kilkenny 3-25 to 20 points at Croke Park yesterday.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for Liam Sheedy’s side, after they failed to win any of their four Munster Championship games in 2018.

Speaking this morning, corner-back Ronan Maher says they wanted to right a lot of last year's wrongs

The Tipperary panel will receive a hero’s welcome this evening, when they parade the Liam McCarthy Cup in front of their fans at Semple Stadium.

They’re due to arrive back in Thurles at around 6.30pm.

SOCCER

Bayern Munich have signed Brazilian playaker Philippe Coutinho.

He’s joined the German side from Barcelona on a season-long loan, after which the German club will have the option to buy him permanently.

Bayern will pay 8.5 million euro to Barca up front, but will have to spend a further 120 million euro if they want to buy him next summer.

Coutinho has disappointed in Spain since his big-money move from Liverpool in Jnuary 2018.

There’s one game tonight in the Premier League, as Manchester United look to make it two wins from two in the new campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are away to Wolves at 8pm.

United struggled against Wolves last season, losing away in both the league and cup, as well as drawing when the sides met at Old Trafford.

Here at home, Shamrock Rovers can cut Dundalk’s lead at the top of the table to four points.

Stephen Bradley’s side are away to struggling Waterford at 8pm.

There’s a 7.45 start at Oriel Park, as Dundalk take on Bohemians in the semi finals of the EA Sports Cup.

HOCKEY

Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from an opening defeat, when they continue their Women’s European Hockey Championship campaign today.

Last year’s World Cup finalists take on Belarus in Antwerp, at 3.45 Irish time.

RACING

Roscommon hosts a 7-race card this evening, with the action getting under way at 5.20pm.