GAELIC GAMES

It’s one of the biggest days in Irish Sport and for the 6th time in 11 years Tipperary and Kilkenny meet in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

The showdown in Croke Park will be Brian Cody’s 18th time to guide the Cats into the final while Premier boss Liam Sheedy will be hoping to repeat his 2010 success.

Kilkenny may have been dealt a blow with reports that forward Adrian Mullen has been hospitalised with an illness.

9 time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny Tommy Walsh says it will be a game of fine margins https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tw9.mp3

Throw-in is at half-past-3.

The Electric Ireland Minor Final is the curtain raiser at 1-o’clock.

Kilkenny are also in action in that, they face reigning champions Galway in a repeat of last year’s decider.

SOCCER

There’s two Premier League games down for decision today.

At 2-o’clock, newly promoted Sheffield United welcome Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane.

Later on then, Frank Lampard has his first game as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host Leicester City at half-past-4.

The Pensioners will look to put their massive 4-nil opening day loss to Manchester United and midweek Super Cup defeat to Liverpool behind them.

***

Yesterday, V-A-R stole the show once again between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

In the Premier League’s evening game, City looked to have grabbed an injury-time winner but Gabriel Jesus’ effort was ruled out due to a handball in the build-up.

It finished up 2-all.

City boss Pep Guardiola says they need to accept the decision and move on https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/varpep.mp3

They’ve just kicked off in the only game of the day in the Sky Bet Championship – Steve Warnock’s Cardiff City are away to Reading.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 10-under-par, in a tie for 13th heading into the final day of the BMW Championship.

The Ulsterman is 11 shots off the lead that’s held by American Justin Thomas.

Open Champions Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will both resume later on from 2-under.

***

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish at the Czech Masters meanwhile.

The Wicklow man is 8-under-par through 10 holes of his final round.

Padraig Harrington is in the clubhouse on 4-under.

Belgian Thomas Pieters holds a one shot lead on 16-under.

CRICKET

Play has been delayed by rain on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

England will start the day on 96 for 4 in their second innings – a lead of just 104 over Australia.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s hockey have been beaten 2-1 by England in their opening European Championship game in Antwerp today.

Bethany Barr got the goal for the Girls in Green.

RACING

There’s racing at Tramore today as the final day of the August Festival takes place.

The first of seven races there goes to post at ten-past-2.