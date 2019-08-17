SOCCER

Twenty-year old Caoimhin Kelleher could make his first senior start for Liverpool later.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is competing with Andy Lonergan for the start after injuries to Alisson and new-signing Adrian.

The Corkman wasn’t included in Mick McCarthy’s provision Ireland squad for the European Championship qualifier against Switzerland.

In the lunchtime Premier League kick-off Arsenal have welcomed Sean Dyche’s Burnley to the Emirates.

It’s currently 1-0 to the Gunners, the goal coming from Alexandre Lacazette after 13 minutes.

Later, in the 3pm kick-offs Bournemouth travel to take on Aston Villa.

Brighton take on West Ham.

Everton host Watford

And Steve Bruce’s Newcastle travel to newly-promoted Norwich who lost 4-1 on the opening day of the season to Liverpool.

However the pick of the day’s games sees two of the Premier League’s title contenders clash.

Champions Manchester City are at home against challengers Tottenham at 5.30

City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting Spurs to be right in the mix this season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepsat.mp3

Championship club Huddersfield have appointed first-team coach Mark Hudson as caretaker manager, following the departure of Jan Siewert (See-vert).

He was sacked soon after last night’s 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

The result extended the club’s winless start to four matches this season.

Here at home, Bohemians hit 10 past UCD to set their new record league win.

It ended 10-1 at Dalymount with four goals coming from Andre Wright.

Dundalk remain seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after at 5-0 win over Finn Harps.

Shelbourne will look to extend their lead at the top of the First Division table to five points when they travel to take on Longford.

It gets underway at the City Calling Stadium at 7.30.

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry is out in at the BMW Championship in the next 25 minutes.

He’s playing by himself, and gets underway from two over par.

Graeme McDowell gets underway after 3pm Irish time from three-under, while Rory McIlroy is one of the later starters.

The Ulsterman starts his third round at 6pm from eight-under par.

Hideki Matsuyama leads on 12-under par.

RUBGY

The All Blacks have retained the Bledisloe Cup again.

They beat Australia by 36-0 earlier this morning.

In the other World Cup warm-up games, Wales host England at 2.30.

Later Conor O’Shea’s Italian side play Russia, and France welcome Scotland.

RACING

It’s the penultimate day of the August Festival at Tramore with a seven-race card getting underway at 5.10

While the first of an eight-race card at Cork goes to post at 1.25.

CRICKET

England are aiming for early wickets at the penultimate day of the Second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

A short time ago Steve Smith is unbeaten on 53, with Australia’s score at 154 for 5 in their first innings, 104 runs behind England.