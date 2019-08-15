GOLF

Rory McIlroy continues his chase for the 15 million dollar prize for winning the Fed Ex Cup today when the BMW Championship begins near Chicago this afternoon.

The Northern Irish man is currently third in the playoff standings.

Despite his frustrations at the majors McIlroy says he’s had a good 2019.

===

Open champion Shane Lowry tees off later in 25th position with the top 30 players at the end of this week’s tournament advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship.

Graeme McDowell and Masters winner Tiger Woods are also part of the field.

==

On the European Tour, Paul Dunne has finished up on 2 under par on day one of the Czech Masters.

Padraig Harrington’s in the clubhouse on 1 over, while out on the course Gavin Moynihan is also 1 over through six holes.

South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen leads the way on 7 under

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A are warning supporters about a fake email scam offering hospitality tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The Association say they don’t sell hospitality packages through third-party sellers.

They’ve also urged fans to only buy tickets from official sources.

SOCCER

A meeting between leading clubs and UEFA about the future of the Champions League has been postponed.

The scheduled talks in September were called off by European Football’s governing body.

Domestic leagues have voiced their opposition to changes that could see the links broken between league success and Champions League qualification.

===

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make a number of changes for the second leg of their Europa League third-qualifying-round tie against Armenian side FC Pyunik later.

They take a 4-nil aggregate lead into the match at Molineux.

Rangers also have a comfortable 4-2 advantage going into the second leg of their tie against Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Aberdeen have a much tougher task if they’re to progress to the next round. They trail Croatia’s HNK Rijeka 2-nil while The New Saints are 5-nil down going into the second leg of their match against Ludogorets Razgrad.

===

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard felt they were the better side despite losing to Liverpool on penalties in the European Super Cup.

Tammy Abraham’s shoot-out miss proved decisive after the two sides finished extra-time level at 2-2.

RUGBY

Wales have made three changes to their side to face England in their World Cup warm up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Dan Biggar comes in at fly-half after Gareth Anscombe was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

James Davies is included in the back row – that means he will play a Test match alongside brother Jonathan for the first time.

Jake Ball is picked in the second row.

===

New Zealand head-coach Steve Hansen has made three changes ahead of Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia in Aukland.

Crusaders wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece come in for Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane.

While Nepo Laulala starts ahead of Owen Franks at tight-head prop.

Adam Coleman replaces the injured Rory Arnold in Australia’s second-row, in the only switch from their win over the All-Blacks in Perth last week.