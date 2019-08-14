SOCCER

Liverpool return to the scene of their 2005 Champions League victory this evening when they face Chelsea in the European Super Cup in Istanbul.

Rafa Benitez’s side famously came back from 3-nil down to beat AC Milan on penalties 14 years ago.

Manager Jurgen Klopp wants the current side to write another chapter in the club’s history in the Turkish capital.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits they’ll have to accept the criticism that’ll come their way following his side’s exit from Champions League qualifying.

They suffered a surprise 5-4 aggregate defeat to Romanian team Cluj – and will now go into a Europa League play-off.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says they simply weren’t good enough last night.

The E-A Sports Cup semi-final between Dundalk and Bohemians has been re-scheduled for Monday August 19th.

There will be a 7.45pm kick-off at Oriel Park.

Dundalk were knocked out of Europe last night.

Vinny Perth’s side lost 3-1 to Slovan Bratislava and 4-1 on aggregate in their Europa League third round qualifier last night.

===

Longford have set up an F-A-I Cup second round clash with Bohemians.

Aaron Dobbs scored twice as they defeated their Midlands rivals Athlone 3-1 in the first round last night.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny legend Jackie Tyrrell thinks Adrian Mullen can be a game-changer in Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final against Tipperary.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks forward, who is being tipped to win the young hurler of the year award, has started every game in the Championship for the Cats in his debut season at senior level.

9-time All-Ireland winner Tyrrell thinks the 20-year-old can cause plenty of problems for the Tipperary defence

Former Kerry boss Jack O’Connor will be Kildare’s next senior football manager on a three-year term.

He’ll be put forward for ratification as Cian O’Neill’s successor at the next meeting of Kildare’s County Board.

O’Connor led his native Kerry to three All-Ireland titles as manager and also oversaw two All-Ireland minor successes.

RUGBY

Duncan Taylor will play for Scotland for the first time in two years when they take on France at the weekend.

He’s been named in the team for their World Cup warm-up match in Nice on Saturday.

The Saracens centre hasn’t featured since their summer tour in 2017 due to injuries.

Flanker John Barclay also comes back in following a ruptured Achilles.

===

Japan forward Amanaki Mafi is free to play in the Rugby World Cup after his assault trial was set for Janauary 2020.

Mafi will be in court in New Zealand next year to stand trial following an altercation with his former Melbourne Rebels team-mate Lopeti Timani in Dunedin in July last year.

Hosts Japan will face Ireland in the pool stages of the tournament.

CRICKET

It’s still raining at Lord’s – where play is yet to start on day one of the second Ashes cricket Test between England and Australia.

If they do get underway, World Cup winner Jofra Archer is expected to make his England debut in the longer form of the game.

Australia lead the series 1-nil.

RACING

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has confirmed that dual Group One winning filly Magical is set to run in the Irish Champion Stakes, the feature race on day one of Irish Champions Weekend next month.

O’Brien says Circus Maximus, Japan, Anthony Van Dyck and Sir Dragonet are also possible runners in the race.

While Hermosa and Just Wonderful are being targetted for the Coolmore Stud Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes.

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he feels good after winning in the doubles following his first singles tennis match since January.

He progressed alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Cincinnati Masters – a day after losing to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.