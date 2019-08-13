SOCCER

Dundalk can this evening put themselves one round away from the Europa League group stages.

Vinny Perth’s side trail Slovan Bratislava 1-nil from the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

He said his side are ready for the game

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 8pm.

Meanwhile Celtic continue their Champions League qualifying campaign at Parkhead this evening.

They’re level at 1-all with Romanian champions CFR Cluj heading into the second leg of their third round tie.

The winners will progress to face Slavia Prague, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Here at home there’s a re-arranged tie in the FAI Cup first round, as Longford Town and Athlone Town meet at City Calling Stadium.

The action is underway there from 7.45pm, with Bohemians awaiting the winners in the next round.

RACING

Last year’s Unibet Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen has picked up an injury and may be out for the remainder of the season.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old only returned to training in early August.

The horse took a fall when returning to the yard from the gallops last week, and is currently in Fethard Equine Hospital where he continues to be assessed

RUGBY

Munster out-half Joey Carbery is set to miss Ireland’s remaining World Cup warm up games, but is due to be fit for the opening match against Scotland in Japan next month.

The playmaker suffered an ankle problem in Saturday’s victory over Italy.



TENNIS

Scotland’s three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray says he’s still got plenty to improve on after making his singles comeback last night at the Cincinnati Masters.

He was beaten in straight sets by Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his first solo match since January.

Murray has also ruled out the possibility of playing in the US Open singles later this month – but he will compete in both the men’s and mixed doubles.