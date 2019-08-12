Kerry are set to appeal Stephen O’Brien’s suspension – which would rule him out of the All-Ireland football final against Dublin on September 1st.

The Kenmare clubman scored the only goal as the Kingdom beat Tyrone by 1-18 to 18 points in their semi-final yesterday afternoon.

He picked up his third black card of the season late on however, which results in a one-match ban.

In the curtain raiser Galway’s minors dethroned six-in-a-row chasing Kerry by 14 points to 13 to book a final date with Cork.

SOCCER

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start yesterday afternoon with a four-nil thrashing of rivals Chelsea.

A brace from Marcus Rashford and strikes from Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James gave Frank Lampard the worst possible start as Blues boss.

Lampard though says his side are a work in progress https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-1.mp3

Arsenal also kicked off their league season with three points.

A goal just before the hour mark from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at St James’ Park was enough to beat Newcastle United.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Ireland’s Natalya Coyle has qualified for her third Olympics in a row.

The Modern Pentathlete will be heading to Tokyo after finishing 8th at the European Championships in Bath.

The result means Coyle now has twelve months to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

GOLF

Patrick Reed won the Northern Trust event on the US PGA Tour in New Jersey.

He finished on 15 under par in his final round yesterday.

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for sixth on 12 under, with Shane Lowry back on 3 under after a final round of 73.

TENNIS

Andy Murray makes his return to singles action for the first time since hip surgery at the Cincinnati Masters this evening.

Britain’s former world number one hasn’t played in the format since he lost in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Murray, now ranked 325th in the world, takes on Frenchman Richard Gasquet from around 7pm.

RACING

And racing today comes from Ballinrobe, where the first goes to post at 5.40.