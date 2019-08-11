GAELIC GAMES

The second of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-finals takes place this afternoon.

Old rivals Kerry and Tyrone meet at Croke Park at half-past-3.

Mickey Harte’s side beat the Kingdom at this stage in 2003 and then in the decider in both 2005 and 2008.

Tyrone legend Brian McGuigan, who played in all three of those games, says where Mattie Donnelly lines out today will be important https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1noon.mp3

Dublin awaits the winners in the final after beating Mayo by 10 points yesterday.

The curtain raiser is the Electric Ireland Minor semi-final between Galway and Champions Kerry, in a repeat of last year’s final.

The winner of that will face Cork in the decider.

SOCCER

The Premier League’s opening weekend continues today with three games down for decision.

Wolves will look to repeat their impressive form they showed last year that saw them qualify for the Europa League.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side head to Leicester City at 2-o’clock.

At the same time, Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce has a tough task aheah for his first game in charge at St. James’ Park as the Magpies entertain Arsenal.

Then at half-past-4 there’s a massive clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United host Chelsea and their new manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues have had an unusual summer with a transfer ban meaning they can’t sign anyone.

This has led to many pundits writing them off.

Lampard though is enjoying the underdog status https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2noon.mp3

******

Here at home, there’s more first round FAI Cup action taking place today.

It’s half-time in the Dublin derby between Lucan Utd and Killester Donnycarney where Lucan lead 1-nil.

At 2 o’clock, Collinstown host Galway United while UCD take on Letterkenny Rovers in the Bowl.

And then an hour later it’s Maynooth University versus Waterford.

GOLF

The final round of The Northern Trust in New Jersey takes place later on today.

Three birdies in his third round of 70 overnight has Rory McIlroy well in contention.

He’s in a tie for 8th on 10-under-par, four shots off the lead that’s held by american Patrick Reed.

Shane Lowry meanwhile will resume five shots back from McIlroy on 5-under.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Tipperary this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-past-two.