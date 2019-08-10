It’s the first of four Rugby World Cup warm-up games for Ireland today – with Conor O’Shea’s Italy the visitors to the Aviva Stadium.

Will O’Callaghan looks ahead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/prerugby.mp3

Australia have beaten New Zealand 47-26 in the Rugby Championship.

Michael Cheika’s side had the highest points tally that the Kiwis have ever conceded.

—

Croke Park plays host to the first of the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals this evening.

Mayo will be looking to knock Dublin from their charge to 5 in a row.

Throw in at headquarters is 5pm.

—

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park plays host to both of today’s TG4 All Ireland Ladies football quarter finals.

Mayo are also in action there, facing Armagh from 1.

That’s followed by the meeting of Galway and Waterford from 2.45.

The Premier League returned last night, with Liverpool beating Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield.

It wasn’t all good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side though, with goalkeeper Allison going down with a potentially serious calf injury.

Former West Ham keeper Adrian made his debut – just four days after signing for the European champions.

This afternoon, Manchester City begin their title defence away to West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth take on newly promoted Sheffield United, Burnley host Southampton, Everton travel to Crystal Palace, and Watforf face Brighton.

And in the half 5 kick off, Spurs host Aston Villa on their return to the top flight.

—

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first off at 25-to-6.