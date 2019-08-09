SOCCER

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson says it won’t be easy for his side in tonight’s Premier League opener with Norwich.

The European champions started their campaign with a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield last weekend.

Robertson knows they can’t afford to take their newly-promoted opponents lightly https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/26.mp3

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the departure of Romelu Lukaku is good news for Mason Greenwood.

The Belgian striker joined Inter Milan yesterday, leaving a void in the forward options at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is tipping 17-year-old Greenwood to become a key figure.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The German was entering the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

Gundogan arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, scoring 17 times in 114 appearances.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan has signed for Australian A League team Newcastle Jets.

The 37-year-old former Norwich City, Blackpool and Shelbourne star has signed a one year deal ‘down under’.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland has signed for Manchester City.

The 18-year-old says she’s realising a dream by becoming a professional footballer.

The Donegal teenager became Ireland’s youngest-ever senior international in 2017 and has won seven caps.

Dalymount Park plays host to a Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne in the first-round of the F-A-I Cup this evening.

Shelbourne’s Karl Moore will be coming up against his former side and he says there’s a friendly rivalry between the clubs

In the other 7.45pm kick-offs, Saint Pat’s take on Bray, Derry City host Wexford and Cabinteely are at home to Cork City.

Cobh Wanderers play Limerick, Glebe North are at home to Premier Division side Sligo Rovers and Drogheda host non-league Avondale United.

At 8pm, Shamrock Rovers take on Finn Harps in all top-flight affair at Tallaght.

RUGBY

Ireland back-row Jordi Murphy says there’s intense competition among the squad ahead ot the Rugby World Cup.

He starts at number-eight in tomorrow’s first warm-up game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

With cuts set to be made to the group in the next couple of weeks, Murphy says everyone is looking to impress https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rugby-murphy-.mp3

Alun Wyn Jones will become the most capped Welsh rugby union player ever on Sunday.

He’ll captain his nation against England at Twickenham – his 135th Test for Wales and the Lions.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named an experienced squad for the game, including an unchanged back-line from their Six Nations Grand Slam clinching win over Ireland in March.

SHOW JUMPING



Ireland have been drawn to jump fourth in this afternoon’s Aga Khan at the Dublin Horse Show.

The home team will be led by Ireland’s most capped rider Cian O’Connor who is joined by Paul O’Shea, Shane Sweetnam and Darragh Kenny.

Offaly man Kenny has recently risen to 13th in the latest world rankings.

Today’s competition gets underway at 3pm.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s three shots off the lead heading into the second day of the Northern Trust.

He’ll resume at six-under-par with Troy Merritt one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson at nine-under.

Open champion Shane Lowry is two-under after his first-round with Graeme McDowell level-par.

FORMULA ONE

Mexico will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2022.

But the race will change its name from the Mexican Grand Prix, to the Mexico City Grand Prix next year.

New races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will also be added, potentially leading to the longest season in F1 history.

NFL

Former England winger Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown on his NFL debut last night.

He turned out for the Buffalo Bills for the first time in a pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts, coming on in the fourth-quarter.

Wade is trying to make a new career in the NFL as part of the league’s International Player Pathway.

The Bills went on to win 24-16.

CRICKET

Legendary Australian bowler Shane Warne has been named the head coach of the Lord’s-based team in cricket’s The Hundred.

He’ll take charge of a side that will comprise Marylebone Cricket Club, Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire.

The new 100-ball format will launch in July next year.