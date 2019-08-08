SOCCER

It looks like being a busy transfer deadline day for a number of Premier League clubs, with the window closing at 5pm.

Inter Milan have agreed on a fee of around 80-million Euro to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Tottenham are closing in on the double signing of Fulham for defender Ryan Sessegnon and Real Betis’ Giovani lo Celso.

Paulo Dybala could be another arrival, but securing his image rights is proving to be a stumbling block.

Arsenal look set to sign two new defenders, with David Luiz and Kieran Tierney arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

West Ham have signed Swiss international Albian Ajeti from FC Basel.

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson currently undergoing a medical at Manchester City ahead of a loan move from Derby.

Newcastle have completed the signing of Swedish defender Emil Krafth from Amiens for 5-million pounds.

Elsewhere, Manchester United legend John O’Shea is backing his old club to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are preparing to play in the Europa League this term after ending up sixth last year.

But former Republic of Ireland captain O’Shea thinks United have enough qualifty to secure a Champions League qualifying place

RUGBY

The Ireland team to face Italy in their opening Rugby World Cup warm-up game is set to revealed this afternoon.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn is expected to win his first cap while Chris Farrell and Garry Ringrose could be paired in midfield in Saturday’s match at the Aviva Stadium.

Dublin born Ian McKinley is on the bench for Italy.

Centre Marco Zanon wins just his second cap for Conor O’Shea’s side with full-back Mateo Minozzi making his return from injury.

Flanker Giovanni Licata plays his first international match in a year.

And James O’Connor will play his first game for Australia in six-years when they face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship in Perth.

Saturday’s match will also be the first time that O’Connor has started at outside centre for the Wallabies.

Head-coach Michael Cheika feels the 29-year-old will add ‘something different’ to their midfi