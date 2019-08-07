GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A’s Director of Communications Alan Milton says there’s ‘learnings to be taken’ from the yesterday’s ticketing issues ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

The Association are set to meet with seller tickets-dot-i-e after many supporters were left frustrated while attempting to buy tickets for Saturday’s clash between Mayo and Dublin.

More tickets have gone on general sale today and Milton says demand put pressure on the system yesterday.

SOCCER

Dundalk are in Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier this evening.

Vinny Perth’s side are again without Robbie Benson who is still recovering from a rib injury.

Having dropped out of the Champions League last week, Lilywhites striker Patrick Hoban says they’re targeting a place in the group stages

Should Dundalk advance, they’ll face either Ajax or PAOK in the next round.

Meanwhile, Celtic winger James Forrest says they’re desperate to reach the group stages of the Champions League, after missing out last season.

The Scottish title holders face CFR Cluj of Romania in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie this evening.

Forrest believes it’s vital they get a positive result away from home.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits it’s not ideal having to travel to Armenia just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

They’re away to Pyunik in the Europa League tomorrow night, before a trip to Leicester on Sunday.

However, Nuno says they need to embrace being in European competition.

In transfer news,

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy from Everton.

He’s expected to cost Roy Hodgson’s side around 3-million pounds.

Sky Sports are reporting that Everton themselves have had 2 bids rejected by different clubs.

The Toffees made a £30 million bid for Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and another to take Manchester United’s centre back Chris Smalling on a season long loan, however neither were successful.

And Romelu Lukaku has gone AWOL in an attempt to force through a move away from Manchester United, according to The Times.

It reports that the striker did not have permission to be in Belgium yesterday and train with Anderlecht’s youth team.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Sligo this afternoon where the first is off at five-past-two.