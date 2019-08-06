GAELIC GAMES

Kildare County Board say there’s ‘no decision’ yet on the appointment of their next senior football manager.

Three-time All-Ireland winning boss with Kerry Jack O’Connor is being heavily linked with the postition vacated last month by Cian O’Neill.

O’Connor’s sons Cian and Éanna both currently play for Moorefield.

LADIES FOOTBALL

The Tipperary ladies football association have asked the Camogie Association and the Ladies Football Assocation to ‘work together’ ahead of a fixtures clash on Saturday week.

As things stand, Tipp dual player Orla O’Dwyer must choose between lining out for the Premier’s camogie team in their All-Ireland Senior semi-final against Kilkenny or playing for their ladies football team in an All-Ireland Intermediate last-four clash with Sligo.

SOCCER

Wayne Rooney has arrived at Derby’s training ground ahead of a proposed move to Pride Park.

The former England captain is expected to join the Championship side as a player-coach.

Although he won’t officially move until January because he wants to finish the MLS season with DC United in the US.

Derby owner Mel Morris tells Sky Sports News, the club will help Rooney with his transition in to management.

In other transfer news, Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is set to join Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5 million euro.

The Gunners captain had asked to be released from his contract earlier this summer and refused to go on their pre-season tour of America.

Koscielny played 353 times for the Gunners during his nine years in North London.

On the pitch, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes champions Manchester City won’t be their only contenders for the Premier League title.

City pipped the Merseysiders to the trophy last season, after finishing a point clear of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

But Henderson tells Sky Sports News, they’ll need to be aware of multiple threats in the upcoming campaign.

Elsewhere, former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper David Forde has retired from football at the age of 39.

He became the oldest player to make his competitive Ireland debut at 33 and went on to win 24 caps.

Forde made over 300 appearances for Milwall and also enjoyed spells at Galway, Derry and Cardiff.

The Galway man says he’s been ‘truly blessed’ to wear the crests and colours of ‘incredible teams’.

GOLF

The last 16 matches were underway at Ballybunion this morning in the AIG Irish Close – for the latest we join Alan Kelly

BOXING

A ‘freak accident’ has forced Belfast boxer Carl Frampton to pull out of his scheduled bout against Emmanuel Dominguez.

Frampton’s revealed that a ‘large ornament’ fell on his left hand in a hotel lobby, fracturing his fifth metacarpal.

The 32-year-old says he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ to be unable to fight this weekend.

Meanwhile, British boxer Anthony Joshua says he’d be willing to have his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on ‘neutral ground’.

A date and venue for the heavyweight world title bout has yet to be confirmed.

Joshua tells Sky Sports News, he’d love the fight to be in Britain but it has to be a mutual decision.