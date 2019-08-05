GAELIC GAMES

Three-time All-Ireland winner and All-Star with Tyrone Brian McGuigan thinks his county is better suited to playing Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final.

The Red Hand County take on the Kingdom on Sunday in Croke Park, after they lost to Dublin in Omagh yesterday by 1-16 to 13 points.

It means they have an extra day to prepare, as Dublin will face Mayo on Saturday.

McGuigan believes this is the best draw for Mickey Harte’s men https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tyronemon.mp3

Dublin boss Jim Gavin says his players just need to get on with the six day turnaround before the All-Ireland semi-final.

They take on Mayo in Croke Park on Saturday for a place in the decider.

The Boys in Blue beat Tyrone in Omagh yesterday by 1-16 to 13 points.

The biggest talking point was the return of Diarmuid Connolly to the starting 15 – who got a black card in the final stages of the game.

Gavin says it was a good win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noondublin.mp3

==

Tyrone will play Kerry in the other semi-final on Sunday.

==

Reigning All-Ireland ladies champions Dublin will attempt to get back into a semi-final.

Mick Bohan’s team are going for three in-a-row and take on Kerry in Tullamore at 4.45.

The Kingdom have made one change from their last game against Westmeath, while the Dubs have made two to the one that started against Monaghan.

====

SOCCER

Manchester United have ended talks with Paulo Dybala because of the Juventus striker’s wage demands.

The Argentine was part of a proposed swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted young, hungry players and United officials have concluded further bids for Dybala would be a move away from that.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says pre-season needs to be revolutionised to protect players and improve the game.

Some of the squad reported back late after international duty, while those who were present travelled to the USA, Scotland and France for matches.

Klopp says it’s not fair on the players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13pool.mp3

==

Derry City take on Waterford for a place in the EA Sports Cup final later.

The Blues make the almost 700 kilometre trip north-west to take on the reigning champions at the Brandywell.

Waterford haven’t made it to the final since 2009.

The action gets underway at 7pm.

====

CRICKET

England’s cricketershave returned to the crease on the final day of the first Ashes Test with Australia.

They face a battle to avoid defeat and may need to bat all day.

England need 364 runs for victory, and have nine wickets left.

====

RACING

There’s racing today at Naas and Cork.

The action gets underway at the Kildare track at 2.05 with eight races scheduled.

While in Cork, the first off seven goes off 15 minutes later at 2.20.