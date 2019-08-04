GAELIC GAMES

Michael Murphy says Donegal didn’t bring enough intensity to their final Super 8s game yesterday.

They lost to Mayo in Castlebar on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-10.

It means their wait for an All-Ireland semi-final appearance goes on – with the last time they got to the final-four in 2014.

Murphy says it's disappointing

Kerry joined Mayo in the semi-finals after beating Meath in Navan by eight points.

Sean O’Shea was the star of the show as they ran out winners by 2-18 to 1-13.

In a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, Dublin and Tyrone do battle in their final game of the Super 8s.

It takes place in Omagh a 4pm.

Diarmuid Connolly has been included on the subs bench.

Both teams have assured themselves of a semi-final spot, with the winner to play Mayo.

While at the same time, Roscommon and Cork are playing for pride at Pairc Ui Rinn.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s team lost 3-0 to the World Champions the US overnight.

Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd all found the net in the the game the hosts dominated.

Interim boss Tom O’Connor said he was delighted with the determination his team showed in Pasadena.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won’t use today’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City as an indicator for the season.

His side were pipped to the Premier League title by City by one point last term – but Klopp doesn’t believe today’s match will have any bearing on what’s to come.

Kick off at Wembley is at 3 o’clock.

He says Liverpool will use the game to continue their preparations for the new campaign

Everton have completed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus.

The striker joins the Merseyside club for a transfer fee of 36 point 6 million pounds.

The 19-year-old Italian scored 11 goals in 24 appearances for club and country last season.

BOXING

Michael Conlon has continued his perfect record in professional boxing.

The 27-year-old featherweight beat Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz and has taken a step closer to a world title shot.

The Belfast man won in the ninth round in his hometown last night in front of 10,000 people.

RACING

The final day of the Galway Races takes place later.

The first of eight goes to post at 2.15

TENNIS

Cori Gauff has won her first WTA tennis title – the Washington Open doubles tournament with Catherine McNally.

They were wildcard entries for the competition but collected the trophy after a straight sets win in the final over Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar.

The 15-year-old American rose to prominence at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round – beating Venus Williams on the way.