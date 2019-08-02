SOCCER

An Irish female match official will be part of team taking charge of this month’s UEFA Super Cup later this month.

Michelle O’Neill has been selected to assist France’s Stephanie Frappart, who will referee the game.

It’s the first time a major UEFA men’s match has been officiated by a woman.

The Wexford woman was an assistant in the women’s World Cup final in France this summer.

==

Bohemians make the long trip north-west to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division later.

Elsewhere, UCD will try to give themselves a chance of getting off the table when they welcome Derry City to Belfield.

While, Cork City welcome St Pats to Turner’s Cross.

==

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick G-A-A chairman John Cregan says they ‘absolutely’ want to keep John Kiely as their senior hurling manager for 2020.

The Treaty men surrendered their All-Ireland crown with defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

It brought an end to a season where Limerick won the League and Munster titles and Cregan says the management have done ‘an excellent’ job and that the county board are keen to secure Kiely in charge.

RACING

Former champion jockey Ruby Walsh feels Robbie Power rode the perfect tactical race on Tudor City in yesterday’s Galway Hurdle.

Tony Martin’s charge swooped late in the race to take victory in a thriller at Ballybritt.

And Ruby feels a lot of credit should go to the winning jockey https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ruby-1.mp3

==

Today at Ballybrit, the feature is the Guinness Handicap.

It’s off at 10-to-7.

While ther first of seven goes to post at 10-past-5.

==

Cross-channel at Glorious Goodwood, it’s the penultimate day.

The action gets underway at 10-to-2.

====

GOLF

Seamus Power starts his second round at the Wyndham Championship at 20-past-6 this evening.

He’s two shots off the lead after a six-under par opening round of 64.

Padraig Harrington gets underway 20 minutes later from two-under.

RUGBY

It’s 50 days to the start of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland take on Italy in their first warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow week.