SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers hold the advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

They’re in Cyprus to take on Apollon Limassol with a 2-1 lead from the home leg in Tallaght last week.

The hosts haven’t lost a home qualifier in nine games.

The action gets underway at 6pm Irish time.

With the prize for the victor a tie against Austria Vienna in the next round.

Dundalk will be playing Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League third qualifying round next week.

It’s after Vinny Perth’s men lost 4-1 on aggregate to Qarabag last night in the Champions League.

The first leg takes place in Slovakia next week.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits he’s disappointed to have lost Tom Heaton to Aston Villa.

The England goalkeeper has completed a move to the newly promoted Premier League club for a fee thought to be up to 10 million euro.

Dyche says unfortunately the transfer fee was too good to turn down:

GAELIC GAMES

Donal Óg Cusack has admitted he is interested in taking over the Cork senior hurling team.

The three-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with the Rebels has been linked with taking over from John Meyler who stepped down yesterday after two years in charge.

RACING

Band of Outlaws from the Joseph O’Brien yard is the current favourite for the feature on day four of the Galway Races.

The Guinness Galway Hurdle goes to post at five-to-five.

It’s worth around 300,000 euro to the winner.

It’s part of eight races taking place at Ballybrit, with the first going to post at 2pm.

Frankie Dettori is in search of his 12th group one of 2019 later.

After winning the Goodwood Cup and the Sussex Stakes, he’s taking part in the Nassau Stakes at 3.35.

The first gets underway at Glorious Goodwood at 1.50.

CRICKET

The opening test of the Ashes is underway at Edgbaston.

Australia won the toss and have opted to bat first.

A short time ago, after 22 overs they were 76 for three.

Two early wickets for England coming from Stuart Broad.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both in the field for the Wyndham Championship that gets underway in North Carolina this afternoon.

Both Irish players get their rounds underway in the next hour.