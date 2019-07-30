SOCCER

Arsenal are believed to be closing in on signing Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe.

It is reported he is in London and having a medical later.

He’ll become the club’s record signing worth around 80 million euro.

==

Jose Mourinho says it’s been tough turning down jobs as he waits for the right opportunity.

He’s been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Mourinho says he’s keen to return, but he’s being careful with what choice he makes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-9.mp3

==

Celtic can confirm their passage into the next round of the Champions League.

They head into their second-qualifying round second leg with a 5-0 lead against Nomme Kalju.

The game in Estonia gets underway at 6pm.

==

Dundalk’s potential opponents in the third qualifying round could be revealed later.

APOEL Nicosia hold a 1-nil lead over Montenegran champions Sutjeska going into this evening’s second leg in Cyprus.

Should Dundalk get by Qarabag tomorrow night, they’ll face the winners of this evening’s tie.

==

Chelsea have banned a fan from Stamford Bridge for life for using racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour.

It relates to a Premier League match with Manchester City last December – after which Raheem Sterling complained about comments directed towards him.

Five further individuals have been temporarily excluded from attending Chelsea home games for between one and two years.

=====

RACING

The feature on Day Two of the Galway Races is the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap.

Jassaar from the Dermot Weld yard is set to go off as favourite at the Ballybrit racecourse.

The first of seven goes to post at 5.20 – while the feature is at 20-to-8.

GOLF

The Ireland team contesting this year’s Boys Home Internationals (Asburnham GC, Wales; 6-8 August) has been announced by the Golfing Union of Ireland.

Four of last year’s team have been named in the 11-strong side: Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Tom McKibbin (Holywood). Marshall, the current Irish Boys Champion, also played in 2017.

Of the seven newcomers, Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass) and Joshua McCabe (Roganstown) played the European Boys Team Championship in July, when Ireland finished fourth.

Five players will earn their first Ireland cap: Fionn Hickey (Muskerry), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Dylan Keating (Seapoint), Josh Mackin (Dundalk), Simon Walker (Roscommon). Hill, recent winner of the McGregor Trophy, was the latest Irish success on the international stage this season. His victory followed wins for Tom McKibbin at the Peter McEvoy Trophy and Luke O’Neill at the German Boys Championship.

As in 2018, a number of players received automatic picks for the Boys Home Internationals. McKibbin, O’Neill and McCabe qualified via the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. Hickey, Mackin and Walker secured their selection through the domestic order of merit (Tom Montgomery Award) table.

Second to England at the Boys Home Internationals in 2018, Ireland lost out to the champions 8-7 in a thrilling final day encounter. Ireland last won the title in 2013.

Ireland Boys Captain Alasdair Gibson (Knock) will accompany the team along with Jimmy Duggan (Galway) and GUI National Coach Neil Manchip.

The GUI’s High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland, Sport NI and The R&A.

Ireland – Boys Home Internationals (Ashburnham GC, Wales; 6-8 August): Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Fionn Hickey (Muskerry), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Dylan Keating (Seapoint), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Josh Mackin (Dundalk), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Simon Walker (Roscommon).

Ireland international Conor Purcell is the player to catch as the Bridgestone Order of Merit reaches the penultimate stage of the season at the AIG Irish Amateur Close (3-7 August).

Portmarnock ace Purcell tops the table after eight events. The 21 year old Dubliner holds a 22-point advantage at the top with Robert Brazill (Naas) lying second. Brazill, chasing his first Irish cap by finishing inside the top three, is five points clear of Keith Egan (Carton House). Egan moved ahead of Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) on the table following his run to the final at the South of Ireland.

Although losing out to Sean Desmond of Monkstown by one hole at the South last Sunday (28 July), Egan’s runner-up finish may yet prove decisive when it comes to securing selection for the Home Internationals. The 26 year old Kildare native gains an automatic pick if he remains inside the top three. His impressive displays at Lahinch, host venue for those international matches from 11 to 13 September, were timely.

Brazill bowed out in the first round at the South but consistency has been the trend for the Naas star this season. He has four top-10s in domestic events and could well top the Bridgestone table after the AIG Irish Close at Ballybunion, which begins on Saturday (3 August). The big hitting 22 year old, provided he progresses to the match play stage, benefits from the absence of Purcell and Egan at the Close.

A win in Ballybunion for Brazill, who won the West of Ireland last year, will give him an unassailable lead at the top of the Bridgestone table with one round remaining. Outside the top three, permutations abound. Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell, returning to form after an injury ravaged season in 2018, overtakes Egan with a first round victory.

Balbriggan’s Robbie Cannon is defending champion in Ballybunion, having won this crown at The European Club twelve months ago. Massereene’s Tiarnán McLarnon, Close champion in 2015 at Tramore, is another former winner in the field. McLarnon lies 10th on the Bridgestone table.

Current international Ronan Mullarney from Galway is fifth on the table with a fine track record in match play. He reached the quarter-finals of The Amateur Championship at Portmarnock in June. Ireland teammate, Mark Power from Kilkenny, is the top ranked player in the field (number 90 on the world amateur list as of 29 July) and has the chance to bring another Close trophy home. His father, Eddie, won this championship three times (the last of them in 1998 at The Island) while mum Eileen Rose also has three such titles to her name.

Kinsale’s John Murphy, winner of the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2018, is alongside Power and Mullarney for the qualifying rounds. After 36 holes of stroke play, the top 64 progress to the match play stage, which commences on Monday 5 August.

The AIG Irish Amateur Close is the ninth of 10 events in the Bridgestone Order of Merit. The series concludes at the Mullingar Scratch Trophy from 10 to 11 August. The top three players at the end of the season earn automatic selection on the Ireland team for the Home Internationals, which will be staged at Lahinch from 11 to 13 September.

BRIDGESTONE ORDER OF MERIT – TOP TEN (AFTER SOUTH OF IRELAND)

1 Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) 472

2 Robert Brazill (Naas) 455

3 Keith Egan (Carton House) 450

4 Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) 399

5 Ronan Mullarney (Galway) 375

6 Matthew McClean (Malone) 335

7 Eanna Griffin (Waterford) 318

8 Marc Boucher (Carton House) 312

9 Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) 308

10 Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene) 305

Mount Juliet in Kilkenny is in the frame to host next year’s Irish Open.

Calendar clashes between the European and PGA tours as well as the Olympics and Ryder Cup mean the competition is expected to be held in Spetember.

Chief Executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley has said they are in discussions about challenges presented by the global golfing calendar in the coming 12 months and a finalised schedule will be announced in due course.

Open Champion Shane Lowry has been an advocate of the move.

=====

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he could return to singles tennis action next month.

The former world number one has been easing back into the sport by playing doubles after having hip surgery.

But Murray says he’s looking at playing in the singles at the ATP event in Cincinnati next month.

This week he plays in the doubles in Washington with brother Jamie.

=====

SHOW JUMPING

Olympic bronze medalist Cian O’Connor will be competing at the Dublin Horse Show next week.

He’s been named on the Irish show jumping team alongside Darragh Kenny, Paul O’Shea and Shane Sweetnam.

Ireland finished second in the Aga Khan last year, losing out to Mexico.