GAELIC GAMES

“I don’t know if I can do it again” Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald has has admitted he is considering his future.

The Yellobellies were knocked out in the All-Ireland semi-final yesterday by Tipperary on a scoreline of 1-28 to 3-20.

Fitzgerald has endured much criticism for his side’s style of play and may need a break https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport.mp3

The times dates and venues for the All Ireland Under 20 final and one of the Ladies All Ireland Quarter final have been announced

The Under-20 Football final between Dublin and Cork will take place in Portlaoise on Saturday, with a 4pm start-time.

Birr will be the venue for the Ladies Quarter final meeting of Dublin and Kerry on Bank Holiday Monday at 4.45

SOCCER

Theres’ one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Waterford make the almost 700 kilometre round trip to the Brandywell to take on Derry City.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm.

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the Manchester United squad ahead of their friendly game in Norway tomorrow

There has been constant transfer specualtion over the Belgian International’s future, with Inter Milan his apparent next club.

The Striker is yet to feature on the Reds’ pre-season tour after picking up an injury in training.

Steve Bruce has made more signings for Newcastle

Newcastle United have completed the signings of midfielder Kyle Scott and goalkeeper Jake Turner following the arrival Joelinton last week

Scott joins from Chelsea, having been on loan at Telstar last season, while Turner signed form Bolton.

Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football today via his instagram account

The french defender was a five time premier League winner in his time at Manchester United

He also spent time at Monaco, Juventus, Marseille and West Ham while winning 81 caps for France

GOLF

Rory McIlroy failed to convert a 54 hole lead at the WGC St Jude Invitational in Memphis overnight

Brooks Koepka though added his first WGC Championship to his trophy cabinet despite carrying an illness

The dual major winner took home the title in Memphis with a score of 16 under, McIlroy finished five shots back.

RACING

The 150th Galway Racing Festival gets underway this evening

The feature of the night is the Connacht Hotel handicap at 7.40

Willie Mullins trains the favourite, Mr Adjudicator as he looks for a third consecutive win in the race

The going is good, good to yielding on the flat track, and the first race of the festival gets underway at 5.20

CRICKET

James Anderson has taken part in England training ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Thursday

England’s record test wicket taker did not play in the test with Ireland at Lords due to a calf injury

Anderson will be further assessed before making a decision on his fitness ahead of the match at Edgbaston