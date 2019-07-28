GAELIC GAMES

A place in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final against Kilkenny awaits the winner of this afternoon’s clash between Tipperary and Wexford.

Throw-in in the second of this year’s semi-finals at Croke Park is at half-past-3.

Davy Fitzgerald is attempting to bring the Yellowbellies to the final for the first time since 1996.

Tipp boss Liam Sheedy meanwhile guided the Premier all the way to success during his first spell in charge in 2010.

The curtain raiser to that is Wexford and Galway in the Electric Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

Throw-in there is in half-an-hour and Kilkenny also await the winner.

******

There’s a triple header in O’Connor Park throughout the afternoon.

The last of this year’s minor football quarter-finals take place with five-in-a-row champions Kerry taking on Tyrone at 2 o’clock while at 6 o’clock Monaghan face Cork.

Mayo and Galway booked their places in the semi-finals yesterday with wins over Dublin and Kildare respectively.

Between those two fixtures, Cork and Tyrone meet in the Eirgrid Under 20-football semi-final at 4 o’clock.

Dublin awaits the winners of that after beating Galway yesterday.

The last group game of the Ladies Senior Football Championship takes place today.

It’s winner takes all between Kerry and Westmeath at 2-o’clock in Fitzgerald Stadium as they both aim to reach the quarter-final stage.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers will look to narrow Dundalk’s lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to just five points today.

The Hoops head to Turners Cross to face Cork City where there’s a 4-o’clock start.

CYCLING

Egan Bernal is set to become the youngest winner of the Tour de France in the post-war era.

The 22-year-old Colombian holds the yellow jersey going into the final stage – which traditionally sees the leader go through Paris unchallenged.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas is second, 1 minute and 11 seconds behind Bernal.

GOLF

Darren Clarke heads into the final day of the Senior Open, where play has been suspended due to poor weather conditions, in a tie for 9th.

He’s 1-under-par for the tournament, while England’s Paul Broadhurst leads on 5-under.

Mark McNulty will resume from 2-over later on and Paul McGinley is two shots back on 4-over.

***

Rory McIlroy is top of the leaderboard heading into final day of the WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

He shot an 8-under-par round of 62 yesterday to leave him on 12-under; one shot clear of American Brooks Koepka.

F1

Lewis Hamilton starts from pole for this afternoon’s Formula One German Grand Prix that starts in just over an hours time.

Max Verstappen is alongside him on the front-row.

Sebastian Vettel is last on the grid after a power issue forced him out of qualifying yesterday.