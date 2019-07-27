GAELIC GAMES

It was described by many last year as the best weekend of hurling ever.

This year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals get underway at Croke Park this evening.

Limerick are attempting to reach back-to-back finals for the first time in 45 years.

Standing in their way though is Brian Cody’s Kilkenny with throw-in at 6-o’clock.

Kilkenny and Limerick also contest the minor semi-final, which throws in at HQ at 4-o’clock.

Elsewhere, Longford is the venue for this evening’s Eirgrid All Ireland under-20 football semi-final.

Dublin and Galway meet at 5 o’clock.

It’s the final day of the group stage of the Ladies Gaelic Football Senior Championship with three fixtures down for decision.

In a half-an-hour Mayo and Donegal meet in O’Connor Park.

30 minutes later, defending champions Dublin welcome Monaghan to Parnell Park and it’s Armagh versus Cork at a quarter-past-three, with that one also taking place in O’Connor Park.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, ahead of their midweek trip to Azerbaijan, it’s back to domestic matters for leaders Dundalk this evening.

Vinny Perth’s side are away to St. Pat’s for a 5.30 kick-off.

Elsewhere, Bohemians will look to build on last week’s win over St Pat’s when they travel to Sligo.

In the First Division then Longford Town host Galway United at 7.30.

CYCLING

Egan Bernal takes a slender 45-second lead into today’s penultimate stage of the Tour de France.

Yesterday’s 19th stage came to a sudden and early finish due to a hail storm and mud-slides at Val D’Isere.

Those storms have resulted in today’s stage being cut to just 59-kilometres, but will still finish with an ascent to Val Thorens.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under-par second round of 67 overnight at the WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational to leave him tied for 13th on 4-under for the tournament.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick is the man to catch, he holds a two shot lead on 9-under.

***

It’s day three of the Senior Open is now underway.

Darren Clarke sits third on the leaderboard on 4-under-par, two shots off the lead.

Mark McNulty has just gotten his thrid round underway from level par.

And Paul McGinley is 6-over through six holes today.

RACING

Frankie Dettori will be aboard Enable as she goes for a ninth Group 1 victory this afternoon.

She’s odds-on favourite for the King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

That’s off at 3.40, and is part of a seven-race card that gets underway at ten-to-2.

***

Here at home, an eight-race card is currently taking place at Gowran Park.