Ireland’s first wicket has just fallen at Lords

Following a slight rain interruptions this morning, play got underway at Lords.

It was a perfect start for Will Porterfield’s side as England’s final wicket fell with the opening delivery of the day

Porterfield himslef thogh has just been dismissed by Woakes

Ireland are 11 for the loss of one wicket and require 171 more runs for victory

As Limerick look to win back to back All Ireland Senior Hurling titles, Bainisteoir John Kiely has named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow’s semi final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The same group of players that beat Tipperary by 12 points in the Munster final.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight,

Bottom side UCD will look to bounce back from the 7-0 drubbing at the hands fo Shamrock Rovers last week when they welcom Waterford to the Belfield Bowl

While Derry head to Ballybofey looking for a second win there this season against Finn Harps.

In the First Division it’s top v bottom as Shelbourne host Wexford

Drogheda will lok to keep the pressure on Shels when they play Cabinteely, Limerick face Cobh and Bray take on Athlone.

Football’s international governing body FIFA have confirmed the dates for this year’s Club World Cup.

Champions League winners Liverpool will be one of seven teams, and the only European club, at the tournament in Qatar.

It will kick-off on December 11, with the final on December 21.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will enter at the semi-final stage on December 18.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has again insisted he is not concerned by Bayern Munich’s interest in Leroy Sane.

The winger has two years left on his contract but is yet to commit to an extension and Bundesliga champions are keen to bring him back to Germany.

Former Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi has joined Argentinian football team Boca Juniors on a free transfer.

The Italian world cup winner left the Serie A side at the end of last season, after spending his entire professional career there.

De Rossi, who made 616 appearances in 18 years in Rome, rejected a chance to move into a director’s role.

Rory McIlroy birdied four of his last five holes to finish on one-under last night with a round of 69 on the opening day of the WGC Fed Ex St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Irish Open champion Jon Rahm leads by three on 8 under par.

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The tennis world number one says he needs more rest after defeating Roger Federer earlier this month to win his 16th Grand Slam title.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will now be top seed for the tournament which starts on August the 5th.

And there are race meetings today at Down Royal, which begins at 5.30, and Wexford, which starts at 5.50.