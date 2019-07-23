GAELIC GAMES

Paul Rouse believes the GAA officials are disconnected from from the Fans

The UCD lecturer has been speaking about a series of decisions such as claendar planning and ticket price increases earlier today

The former Offaly boss says such actions show the Croke Parke Hierarchy is disconnected from GAA members

Cork under 20s are looking for their 20th Munster provincial hurling crown at 730 this evening.

They take on Tipperary in Semple Stadium in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle to the Premier League over the appointment of Steve Bruce.

The former Sunderland boss resigned as Wednesday manager last week – before taking over at Newcastle on a three-year contract.

Bruce also took coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him to St James’ Park.

The Premier League will now investigate.

David de Gea is expected to sign a new six year contract with Old Trafford.

The Spaniard has said he is keen to becoming captain at Manchester United.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk says it would be a dream come true to be named the world’s best footballer.

No defender has won the Ballon d’Or for 13 years – but the Dutchman has been tipped for the prize.

CYCLING

Julian Alaphilippe holds the yellow jersey as the final week of the Tour de France gets underway

Today is the final flat stage around Nimes before the peloton heads for the Alps

Last years winner Geraint Thomas sits second in general classification,

There are four riders within a minute of Thomas, as the tour looks to be the closest faught in recent years.

CRICKET

James Anderson will miss England’s cricket Test with Ireland, which starts at Lord’s tomorrow.

The national team’s leading wicket taker of all-time is still recovering from a calf injury.

It’s hoped he’ll be fit for next Thursday’s opening Ashes series match against Australia.

RACING

There’s another 7-race card at Ballinrobe this evening with the first off at 6pm