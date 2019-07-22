GOLF

Graeme McDowell is in no doubt about what part of Shane Lowry’s game was crucial to winning the Claret Jug

The win has pushed Lowry up to 17th in the world rankings and 18th on the lucrative Fed Ex Cup Standings

He won at Royal Portrush by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood.

GMac says his short game has beeen key

SOCCER

The draw has been made for the next stages of the Champions League qualifiers

Should Dundalk overcome Qarabag they will face either Apoel of Cyprus or FK Sutjetska of Montenegro

If Celtic make it past Nomme Kalju, either CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv await in the next round.

Neil Lennon’s side meet the Estonian team in the first leg of their second round tie at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Shortly, the path to the group stages of the Europa League will be clearer for Shamrock Rovers in the third qualifying draw at lunchtime.

However, before that they have to get past Apollon Limassol, the first leg is in Tallaght on Thursday.

Former Ireland and Manchester United Defender John O’Shea has joined the coaching staff at Reading

The Waterford native has returned to the Royals as a first-team coach having played at the Madejski last season

O’Shea retired from playing after Reading’s final game last season, bringing down the curtain on a 20 year playing career

Reading manager Jose Gomes said of O’Shea “I am excited to work alongside him again, this time as a fellow coach and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid appears to be even closer to coming to an end.

Manager Zinedine Zidane says he hopes the forward will be out of the club by tomorrow – prompting a furious response from Bale’s agent.

There’s speculation the Wales international could make a move to China.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s are preparing for their first European Championship semi-final in eight years.

The Boys in Green beat the Czech Republic 2-1 last night in Armenia.

They meet the reigning European Champions Portugal on Wednesday.

Boss Tom Mohan says they will be tough opposition:

RACING

There’s racing taking place today at Ballinrobe.

The first of seven at the Mayo racecourse goes to post at 5.35.