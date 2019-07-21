Golf

Shane Lowry is preparing to tee off his final round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Offaly man is 16-under par, four shots clear of the chasing pack that’s lead by England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Dennis Kirwin previews

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a double header at Croke Park this afternoon with two Super-8 clashes down for decision.

In an hours time, Mayo and Meath will be hoping to bounce back from defeats last weekend.

Then at 4-o’clock Kerry and Donegal meet.

Since both counties enjoyed wins in the first round, victory for either today would see them progress to the last four.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Action has just gotten underway between Westmeath and Galway in Mullingar in Round 2 of Group 3 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

A win here for Galway would see them top the group and assure them of a place in the quarter-finals.

CAMOGIE

Waterford take on Cork in Walsh Park at half-past-5 this evening in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Reigning champions Cork have been ruthless so far with four wins from four while Waterford will be hoping to add to their success of securing their place in the next round.

RACING

A seven race card takes place at Tipperary this afternoon where the first goes to post at twenty-to-two while there’s an eight race card at the Curragh where action gets underway at 2-o’clock.