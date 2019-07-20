GOLF

Offaly’s Shane Lowry tees off his third round at the Open Championship at 3.50 with a share of the lead.

With the latest from Royal Portrush is John Duggan.

GAELIC GAMES

Diarmuid Connolly is not part of the Dublin panel for tonight’s Super 8s match against Roscommon.

Manager Jim Gavin has named an unchanged side from last week’s victory over Cork.

Victory for the All-Ireland champions this evening would seal their place in the semi-finals

Tyrone would secure a last-four spot if they overcome Cork.

===

Meath manager Andy McEntee has named an unchanged team fro their Super 8s clash with Mayo tomorrow.

The Royals will be looking to recover from their nine-point loss to Donegal last week.

SOCCER

Manchester United have rejected a 60-million Euro bid from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte confirmed his interest in the Belgian striker this week and admits it’s been ‘frustrating’ trying to complete a deal.

United are reportedly holding out for 80-million Euro.

===

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he’ll look to bring in a central defender – if he can.

The Premier League champions will be without influential Vincent Kompany who left at the end of last season to become player-manager at Belgian side Anderlecht.

RACING

The Kerrygold Irish Oaks is the feature of an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon.

The first race goes to post at quarter-past-2.