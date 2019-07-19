GOLF

American JB Holmesleads by a shot at the top of the leaderboard through 12 holes on day two of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

English player Tommy Fleetwood lies second on 7 under par after carding a round of 76,

The best of the Irish is Offaly’s Shane Lowry, who is four under and just teed off for his second round

He says he wasn’t delighted with practice but had some help before round one

Dennis Kirwin has the latest from Portrush

The first of the Irish players on the Portrush Links were Darren Clarke and James Sugrue, the pair have just played their opening four holes and are one under par

Padraig Harrington tess off just after half past twelve, on four over, and Graeme McDowell gets underway from two over after a triple bogey on the 18th yesterday.

While Rory McIlroy has a mountain to climb to make the cut after an 8 over par first round. He tees off after 3pm.

Tiger Woods also looks likely to miss the cut, he’s 6 over par halfway through his second round

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers are likely to face sanction from UEFA for a pitch invasion during their win over Brann in the Europa League last night.

Manager Stephen Bradley says the crowd lost the run of themselves when they took the lead over the Norwegians.

The goals came from Jack Byrne and Gary O’Neill.

They face Apollon Limassol next week in the next round.

While Cork City and St Pats bowed out off the competition.

=====

Steve Bruce says it’s “disappointing” his move from Sheffield Wednesday to Newcastle has caused controversy.

He left the Championship club just two weeks before their season starts.

Bruce insists he handled his departure professionally.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane played under Bruce and he’s not sure it’s a good fit for Newcastle

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon will be linking up with manager Rafa Benitez again at Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

The striker spent last season on-loan from West Brom at Benitez’s Newcastle – with both leaving St James’ Park this summer.

Albion have now sold Rondon for an undisclosed fee.

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku can be an important player for them.

The Italian club are in talks with Manchester United over a potential transfer for the Belgium international.

Conte is a big admirer of Lukaku from his time in the Premier League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he’s had no contact from anyone at Bayern Munich expressing interest in Leroy Sane ((pron: sah-nay)).

The City winger has been linked with a move to the German giants this summer.

But Guardiola doesn’t want to let him go.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he would have left his job if they’d won the Champions League.

They were beaten by Liverpool in the final at the start of June – and the Argentine insists he’s looking forward to the challenge of a new season with Spurs.



RACING

There’s racing today at Killarney and in Kilbeggan.

The first of seven in Kerry goes to post at five-to-two, while in Westmeath it gets underway at 25-to-six.