GAELIC GAMES

Cian O’Neill says he’s stepping down as Kildare football boss after four years as they’ve ‘frustratingly’ not reached their potential.

The Newbridge man led the Lilywhites from Division Three to Division One of the League, contested the 2017 Leinster final and played in last year’s Super 8s following a win over Mayo in the last round of the qualifiers at Newbridge.

But a third-round qualifier loss to Tyrone ended their six game run in the Championship this summer and O’Neill informed Kildare County Board last night that he wouldn’t be returning for a fifth season in charge.

The former Kerry football and Tipperary hurling physical coach, who is working in Cork, says it was an ‘honour and privileged’ to manage his native county.

GOLF

World number one golfer Brooks Koepka ((Pron Kep-Ka)) believes he’s got a big advantage over his rivals at this weekend’s Open Championship because his caddy knows the course inside out.

Ricky Elliott worked and played at Royal Portrush as a junior.

Koepka is hoping the course knowledge of his man on the bag, leads him to 5th major win.

===

Darren Clarke will hit the first tee shot on Thursday morning.

The 2011 winner is set to get his round underway at half-six.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he’ll have to trim his squad before the end of the transfer window.

There’s been speculation about a number of big name departures including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Solskjaer says some players will be leaving the club ahead of the new season.

===

The Premier League have added the head-to-head record to the methods they will use to split sides level on points next season.

It’s in an effort to avoid the need for a play-off.

How teams did when they played each other will be used when teams are level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

===

Sébastien Haller has travelled to London to have a medical with West Ham ahead of becoming their record signing.

The Hammers yesterday agreed a fee worth up to 50-million euro with Eintract Frankfurt for the French striker.

Haller scored 33 goals in 77 games for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

===

Norwich City have signed right-back Sam Byram from West Ham.

He’s joined the newly promoted club on a four-year deal and is their fourth summer signing.

Byram spent last season on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, but made only eight appearances because of a knee injury.



RUGBY

Leinster Rugby have confirmed a first ever double-header for their men’s and women’s sides at Energia Park for August 17th.

Leo Cullen’s defending PRO14 champions will take on Coventry in a pre-season fixture at 3pm.

That will be followed at five-thirty by Ben Armstrong’s Women’s side getting the defence of their inter-pro title underway against Connacht.

===

James O’Connor is in contention to make Michael Cheika’s Australia squad for the World Cup.

The versatile back has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Rugby Austalia and will join the Queensland Reds next season.

O’Connor, who hasn’t played for the Wallabies since 2014, had his contract ended early by Sale to allow him to return to the international fold.