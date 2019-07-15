SOCCER

Newcastle United now look set to appoint Steve Bruce as their new manager.

It’s been reported that Bruce has resigned as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, amid heavy interest from the Premier League club.

Bruce has been linked with Newcastle since their own manager Rafa Benitez departed at the start of July.

However, with Sheffield Wednesday demanding several million pounds in compensation, Bruce has now resigned, in a bid to speed up the process.

===

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s face Norway in their opening game at the European Championships today in Armenia.

Tom Mohan’s side will have to deal with searing temperatures in Yerevan, as they kick off their Group B meeting at 3.45 Irish time.

Later this evening, their group rivals Czech Republic and France meet.

===

There’s one game here at home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Second-bottom UCD host third-placed Bohemians – with kick-off at Belfield is at 7.45.

===

GAELIC GAMES

Cork hurling managr John Meyler was non-committal on his future, after his side exited the All-Ireland senior hurling championship yesterday.

The Rebels were beaten 2-27 to 3-18 by old rivals Kilkenny in the All-Ireland quarter finals, despite Patrick Horgan’s incredible personal tally of 3-10.

Meyler is approaching the end of his initail two year term, having taken over from Kieran Kingston in 2017.

Yesterday’s winners Kilkenny will take on the All-Ireland Champions Limerick in this year’s hurling championship semi-finals.

Tipperary and Wexford then will go to battle in the other final four contest after Liam Sheedy’s Premier saw off Laois by 10 points.

===

GOLF

It’s the second day of practice in Portrush, ahead of the Open Championship this week.

The 148th edition of golf’s oldest tournament gets under way this Thursday, returning to the Antrim course for the first time in 68 years.

There will be six Irish players in the field, they’re expected to learn their tee times later today.

Former winners Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke will all be involved, as well as Shane Lowry, James Sugrue and local boy Graeme McDowell,.

===

RACING

A seven race card takes place at Killarney this evening where the first goes to post at ten-to-six.