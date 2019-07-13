TENNIS

Serena Williams aims to win a 24th Grand Slam title to draw level with Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record this afternoon.

She faces Simona Halep, a player she’s beaten on 9 of the 10 occasions they’ve met.

But Williams says the Romanian still poses a big threat https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tennis-1.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

It’s the opening day of the Super 8s in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Connacht champions Roscommon will hoping to avenge last year’s 18-point defeat when they host Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park this evening.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has been forced to make one change to his team for this evening’s Super 8s clash with Cork at Croke Park.

Michael Darragh Macauley comes into midfield to replace the injured James McCarthy.

Dean Rock, who scored four-points as a substitute in Dublin’s Leinster final win over Meath, is once again on the bench.

Throw-in is at 7pm.

Dublin begin their bid to win a third All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title in-a-row this aftenoon.

They take on Waterford at O’Moore Park at half-three.

That’s preceeded by the clash of Kerry and Connacht winners Galway at 1.45pm.

Mayo look to recover from their Connacht final replay loss when they to Healy Park to face Tyrone at 2pm.

At the same time, Cavan play Ulster rivals Armagh.

It’s top against bottom in group two of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with holders Cork hosting Meath at Pairc Ui Rinn at 5pm.

Tipperary will move a step closer to the knock-out stages if they can overcome Dublin at the Ragg.

While there’s an all Munster clash at Walsh Park between Waterford and Clare.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt says Johnny Sexton will be back for Ireland’s World Cup warm-up match against Italy on August 10th.

The out-half suffered a sprained thumb in training and Schmidt has played down fears the out-half could be out for a month, saying the world player of the year will step up his recovery next week.

Ulster’s Will Addison came through his first week of training with the group this week and he’ll travel with them to Limerick next week.

SOCCER

Conor Hourihane says he’s ‘absolutely delighted’ to commit his future to Aston Villa.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has signed a new contract with the Premier League newcomers.

Hourihane has played 111 games for Villa since joining them in 2017.

There’s one game this evening in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers host Waterford at the Showgrounds at 8pm.

There’s also two games in the First Division at 7.

Cobh Ramblers host Athlone while Drogheda make the trip to Longford.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is six shots off the lead heading into day three of the Scottish Open.

The four-time major winner will tees off in the next few minutes from eight-under-par.

Lee Slattery, Erik van Rooyen and Bernd Wiesberger (PR: Veez-berger) hold a two-shot lead over the field at 14-under par.

ROWING

Four Irish crews have booked their places in ‘A’ finals at the World Cup Regatta in Rotterdam.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan advanced to tomororw’s lightweight double sculls final by finishing second in their semi-final this morning.

It’s the first time that McCarthy has been paired with Olympic silver medalist O’Donovan.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their men’s double semi while women’s cull pair Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley progressed to their final.

While Gary O’Donovan has his single sculls final at 3pm this afternoon.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon, with the first off at 1.25.

While at Limerick, a seven-race programme gets underway at quarter-to-3.