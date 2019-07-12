TENNIS

Play is underway on men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is taking on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut on Centre Court.

That’s followed by the first Wimbledon match between Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer since their epic final in 2008.

RUGBY

Ulster’s Will Addison has linked up with Ireland’s World Cup training squad.

The 26-year-old’s recovery from back surgery is ahead of schedule and he’s taking part in today’s open session in Galway.

Addison, who played three times for Joe Schmidt’s side last Autumn, stepped up his rehabilitation by returning to pre-season with Ulster earlier this month.

SOCCER

Former England striker Peter Crouch has announced his retirement from football.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward was released by Burnley at the end of the season – having had spells at Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke among others.

Crouch says if you’d told him at 17 he’d play in World Cups, a Champions League final, win the FA Cup and get 100 Premier League goals he would have “avoided you at all costs”.

He says his career has been a “dream come true”.

===

Steve Bruce may be Newcastle’s number one target to become their next manager, but he’s continuing his current role at Sheffield Wednesday.

He arrived for training as usual today.

It’s understood that two the clubs remain in talks over his future.

===

Aston Villa’s rebuild is continuing.

They’ve agreed a deal to sign Reims defender Djorn Engels.

He’s the fourth centre-back to join the club this summer.

===

Basement side U-C-D make the trip to Derry in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is at 7.45pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo are expected to be without defender Patrick Durcan for Sunday’s trip to Kerry in the Super 8s.

Durcan picked up a leg injury in last weekend’s win over Galway.

The Connacht Telegraph also report that Matthew Ruane and captain Diarmuid O’Connor have also been ruled out of the game in Killarney.

===

Tyrone forward Peter Harte has been cleared to play in their Super 8s match at Roscommon tomorrow.

The black card he received against Longford in the qualifiers was rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee last night.

Harte had been facing a one-game suspension for receiving three black cards in 2019.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is six-under-par after 15 holes of his second round at the Scottish Open.

He’s eight shots behind joint clubhouse leaders Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Slattery and Erick van Rooyen.

Padraig Harrington tees off soon from four-under with Paul Dunne resuming from one-under.

Graeme McDowell has finished his second-round at one-under and is unlikely to make the cut.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Cork this evening where the first goes to post at 20-to-6.