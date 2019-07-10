SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels there is an ‘agenda’ against Paul Pogba.

The midfielder’s agent has said France’s World Cup winner wants to leave the club during the transfer window.

Solskjaer insists no bids have been received for any of his players and that he doesn’t need to sell.

Elsewhere, Steve Bruce is playing down speculation linking him with the vacant manager’s position at Newcastle.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Rafa Benitez at Saint James’ Park but says it’s merely paper talk.

Bruce insists his focus is on getting Wednesday ready for the coming season.

===

On the pitch, Dundalk begin their bid to qualify for the Champions League this evening.

The Lilywhites host Riga in the first leg of their opening round qualifier.

Kick-off at Oriel Park is at 8pm.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a fifth Wimbledon singles title this afternoon.

The world number one opens proceedings on centre court against David Goffin on men’s quarter-final day.

After that, it’s eight time winner Roger Federer up against Kei Nishikori.

On Court One, Rafael Nadal meets Sam Querrey.

That match follows the clash of Guido Pella and Roberto Bautista Agut.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo defend their Connacht under-20 Football Championship title against their rivals Galway this evening.

Galway are unchanged from their semi-final win over Roscommon ahead of the half-seven throw-in at Tuam Stadium.

===

Senior panel members Aidan McCarthy, Diarmuid Ryan and Gary Cooney start for Clare in their Munster under-20 Hurling semi-final at Cork.

Ger Millerick and Sean Twomey come in for Ryan Walsh and Simon Kennefick on the Cork side for the half-seven clash at Pairc Ui Rinn.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton’s reportedly suffered an injury setback at Ireland’s World Cup training camp.

The Irish Independent claims that the world player of the year is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks with a dislocated thumb.

Sexton should be back in time for Ireland’s warm-up game with Italy at the Aviva Stadium on August 10th.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is confident that Royal Portrush will be a ‘spectacular’ venue for the Open.

McIlroy shot a course record 61 at the county Antrim course as a teenager and he’s bidding to win his first major since 2014 next week.

The world number three will use this week’s Scottish Open as his warm up ahead of the final major of the season.