Serena Williams is in quarter final action at Wimbledon shortly.

The seven-time champion takes on Alison Riske, who beat top seed Ashleigh Barty yesterday.

Former world number Simona Halep has a last eight meeting with Zhang Shuai.

In the other quarter finals, Johanna Konta takes on Barbora Strycova and Elina Svitolina plays Karolina Muchova.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams continue their Wimbledon mixed doubles campaign later.

The star pair face the number 14 seeds Raquel Atawo and Fabrice Martin.

Celtic and Rangers start their European campaigns this evening.

Celtic are away to Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Their first leg kicks off at 6.45.

Before that at 4.55, Rangers are away to St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

World number 2 Dustin Johnson has been added to the field for the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare Manor in July of next year.

The former US Open champion joins a list that already includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Adare Manor is seen as a contender to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

The former Dublin GAA County Board Chairman John Bailey has passed away following an illness.

It is understood he had been battling motor neuron disease.

Bailey was a prominent member of the Cuala hurling club in Dublin and refereed the All Ireland senior hurling final between Cork and Galway in 1986.

Tipperary host Waterford at Semple Stadium tonight in the semi finals of the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship.

Meanwhile, both semi finals in the Leinster Under-20 Football Championship take place this evening.

Dublin host Wexford at Parnell Park while Laois take on Meath in Portlaoise.

All matches throw in at 7.30.

At the Cricket World Cup, New Zealand are 121 for the loss of 2 wickets against India in the semi final at Old Trafford.

Today’s fourth stage of the Tour de France is taking the riders over 213 kilometres into Nancy.

And action at Roscommon continues this evening with the first of a seven-race card going to post at 6.