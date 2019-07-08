There’s been a big shock already on ‘Manic Monday’ at Wimbledon.

Women’s top seed and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by Alison Riske of the USA.

Despite taking the first set 6-3, Barty was eventually beaten in 3 sets.

On court number 1, Serena Williams is about to take on Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Elsewhere, home-favourote Johanna Konta takes on sixth seed Petra Kvitova for a place in the quarters.

And 15 year old American sensation CoCo Gauff will hope to defy the odds once more and reach the last 8.

The youngest player ever to feature in the tournament will go up against former world number 1 Simona Halep.

Gauff beat Venus Williams in her opening match and staged a dramatic comeback on Centre Court against Polona Hercog on Friday.

Her former trainer Jeff Drock is surprised at how quickly she’s progressed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/drock.mp3

===

First up on centre court this afternoon is men’s third seed Rafael Nadal.

The French Open champion is about to get under way against Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

8-time champion Roger Feder continues his march through the draw when he takes on Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is in action later today on Court Number 1, against world number 66 Ugo Humbert of France.

===

===

SOCCER

The FAI has invited nominations for the new President and Vice-President of the Association.

As part of the new proposals from the Governance Review Group, the two positions will be elected at the Annual General Meeting, rather than at a special Council meeting.

The new President and Vice-President will serve on the Interim Board for 12 months.

Both roles will be elected at the AGM on July 27th, but only if the terms of the Governance Review Group report are passed at the EGM on July 20th.

West Ham have confirmed the departure of Marko Arnautovic from the club.

The forward, who had been desperate to leave the London Stadium for some time, has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai S-I-P-G.

The fee is undisclosed, but reported to be around 22-point-5 million pounds.

===

===

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Roscommon this evening where the first goes to post at 6 o’clock.