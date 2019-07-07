GOLF

It’s the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.

England’s Robert Rock is top of the leaderboard on 13-under par, one shot clear of fellow countryman Eddie Pepperell and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Rock, who was runner up in 2009 has just gotten his final round underway.

Co. Down native Cormac Sharvin is in a tie for 11th on 8-under par after 1 hole today.

Waterford’s Robin Dawson is 1 shot back on 7-under after 4.

Defending champion Russell Knox is 5-under through 10 and then Shane Lowry is a shot back on 4-under after 17 holes.

Padraig Harrington shot a level par round of 70 today to leave him on 1-under for the tournament.

Seamus Power then carded a 72 today and that leaves him on 1-over.

GAELIC GAMES

The final Round 3 All-Ireland Football Qualifier takes place this afternoon.

Clare and Meath meet at 2-o’clock in Portlaoise with the final place in this year’s Super 8s up for grabs.

The winner will go into a group with Donegal, Kerry and Mayo and will head to Ballybofey next week for their first game.

***

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals also take place today.

At 3-o’clock Westmeath entertain Cork in Mullingar while at a-quarter-past-4 Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois and Dublin meet in Portlaoise.

CAMOGIE

Meath and Waterford meet in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this afternoon.

Throw-in at Pairc Tailteann is at half-past-2.

SOCCER

Defending Champions the USA take on European Champions the Netherlands in the final of the Women’s World Cup in France this afternoon.

The USA are aiming to win the competition for the 4th time and become only the second ever country to win back-to-back titles.

They have a perfect record in the tournament so far with six wins from six.

The Netherlands then are competing in the final for the first ever time.

Kick off in Lyon is at 4-o’clock.

RACING

An eight race card takes place at Limerick this afternoon where the first goes to post inside the hour at twenty-past-1.