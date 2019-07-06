GOLF

Robin Dawson has revived the home challenge on day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Waterford man has signed for a six-under-par round of 64 to move to seven-under and within two shots of leader Zander Lombard.

Dawson, who is playing at Lahinch this week on a sponsor invite, feels his knowledge of the course has helped

Cormac Sharvin is six-under after six-holes of his round, Padraig Harrington’s three-under also after six.

Seamus Power has recovered from a poor start to move back to two-under through 10 with Shane Lowry in the clubhouse at two-under after a round of 70.

TENNIS

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal will all be looking to book their places in the last-16 at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Eight time champion Federer goes up against Lucas Pouille (pron: loo-cah pwee) while French Open winner Nadal takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

23-time slam winner Williams faces Julia Goerges of Germany and also plays mixed doubles today with Andy Murray.

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty opens proceedings on Centre Court by facing Harriet Dart at 1pm.

RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara’s time at the Crusaders has ended with another Super Rugby title.

They’ve beaten Argentina’s Jaguares (pron: Ha-war-es) 19-3 in the final at Christchurch to land a third successive crown.

O’Gara will leave his role as backs coach at the Crusaders to become head-coach at La Rochelle later this month.

GAELIC GAMES



There’s three games this evening in round-four of the All-Ireland Senior Football qualifiers.

Last year’s beaten finalists Tyrone take on their Ulster rivals Cavan at Clones at 5pm.

At the same time, Semple Stadium plays host to the meeting of Cork and Laois.

Neighbours Mayo and Galway face off at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds plays host to the Connacht Senior Ladies Football final replay at 4pm this afternoon.

Mayo boss Peter Leahy (pron: lee-he) has brought Kathryn Sullivan and Dayna Finn into his starting 15 with Tamara O’Connor and Ciara Whyte dropping to the bench.

Galway, who are unchanged from the drawn game, go into the replay seeking a first provincial title since 2016.

SOCCER

Alvaro Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

He moved to the Spanish club on loan in January, but that move has now been made full time.

Morata scored 24 times during his 2 year stay at Stamford Bridge.

===

England’s women complete their World Cup campaign in the match they didn’t want to be playing this afternoon.

After losing their semi-final with the USA in mid-week, Phil Neville’s side take on Sweden in a third place play-off in Nice.

Karen Carney – who has won 143 caps for the national team – will retire from all football after the game.

RACING

There’s seven-races card at Naas from twenty-five-to-two this afternoon.

A mixed card gets underway at Bellewstown at twenty-to-five.